Lincoln Project uses Trump’s own Fox interview to troll him over his rant about voting twice

President Donald Trump spent Wednesday telling his voters to vote twice as a means of testing “the system” of voting, which encourages people to commit a felony, as voting twice is voter fraud.

But in a Fox Business interview, Trump railed against Democrats for what he said was trying to “vote twice” in an election.

“The level of dishonest with Democrat voting is unbelievable,” Trump said. “I you told a Republican to vote twice, they’d get sick at even the thought of it. And you have people that vote numerous times. What’s happening is crazy. So, now they want to send out vote-by-mail. Who knows who’s signing this stuff?!”

It was something that the Republican-led group The Lincoln Project said is an example of “Trump accusing someone of something, he has likely done it or thought it.”

Watch the video below: