Lincoln Project whacks Trump: ‘We end COVID when we end Trump’s presidency’
President Donald Trump on Thursday held a campaign rally in Wisconsin with supporters “packed in like sardines.”
At the rally, Trump ridiculed former Vice President Joe Biden for social distancing at campaign appearances with America’s death toll over 200,000. Also on Thursday, Biden held a town hall meeting on CNN where he spoke in-depth about the challenges of a coronavirus vaccine.
The Lincoln Project, the group of former top GOP strategists working to defeat Trump, said that “only one candidate will protect your family from coronavirus” in a new video.
The video features video of Biden’s town hall, and contrasted it with Trump’s comments on injecting disinfectants into humans to try and kill the virus.
“We end COVID when we end Trump’s presidency,” the ad concludes.
Only one candidate will protect your family from coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/8SyAiua0pJ
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 18, 2020
‘Astonishing abuse of power’: Ex-US Attorney slams Bill Barr for ‘gross misconduct’ propping up Trump
In a blunt-speaking column for the Daily Beast, former U.S Attorney Barbara McQuade hammered Attorney General Bill Barr for abusing his position and twisting the law to defend Donald Trump. saying he is indulging in an "astonishing abuse of power."
Noting his comments earlier in the week that the U.S.would become “irrevocably committed to the socialist path” if President Trump should lose in November, McQuade said she was appalled that the top Justice Department official would blatantly campaign for the president.
Working-class roots, empathy on display as Joe Biden commands town hall
Joe Biden on Thursday lashed President Donald Trump over his "close to criminal" handling of the coronavirus as the Democrat fielded questions from voters impacted by the pandemic in a state that is key to his election hopes.
Returning to the gritty city of his birth, the former vice president engaged in an outdoor town hall in Scranton, Pennsylvania, where he painted himself as the champion of hardworking Americans who he said have been ignored by a president more concerned about boosting Wall Street than helping working families.
Biden, appearing energized as he handled participants' questions, also accused Trump of knowing the seriousness of the coronavirus threat early this year and hiding it from the nation.
Anti-Trump Republicans claim to have backing of a ‘top’ official still working for the president
A group of Republicans opposed to President Donald Trump's re-election say that they have the backing of a "top" government official who is still working right now for the president.
As Newsweek reports, the Republican Political Alliance for Integrity and Reform (REPAIR) this week released a list of more than two dozen people who have worked in past Republican administrations, including some former Trump officials.
The most intriguing name, however, is someone who is referred to as "senior administration official number one" and who is described as a "current top U.S. government official."