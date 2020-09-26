Lindsey Graham announces Amy Coney Barrett hearings — full Senate vote could occur days before the election
Senate Judiciary Committee Lindsey Graham (R-SC) announced on Saturday that confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett would commence on October 12th.
Graham made the announcement on Fox News, hours after Trump officially nominated Barrett to fill the U.S. Supreme Court seat vacated by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Shortly after Graham made the announcement on Fox News, the Judiciary Committee confirmed the timeline, CNN’s Phil Mattingly reported.
Judiciary Committee makes Oct. 12 start of hearings official (shortly after Graham announced it on Fox News): pic.twitter.com/YZNDbXCSTs
— Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) September 27, 2020
PBS Newshour correspondent Lisa Desjardins did the math on confirmation hearings beginning on October 12th and concluded the final Senate vote could occur on October 28th or 29th — which are the Wednesday and Thursday immediately preceding the Novermber 2nd election.
SO, FOR YOUR CALENDARS:
– Oct. 22: is when Judiciary Committee could vote. (Dems can hold over a nomination one week.)
– Oct. 26: When, the full Senate can start work on the nomination.
– Oct. 28 or 29th: When the full Senate could vote, given Senate procedures.
— Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) September 27, 2020
2020 Election
Trump whines press didn’t cover the ‘two Nobel Prizes’ — that he didn’t win
The leader of the free world spoke of the Nobel Peace Prize as if he had repeatedly won the award.
Trump made the complaints he has not received the recognition he thinks he deserves during a campaign rally in Middletown, Pennsylvania.
"They didn't cover two Nobel Prizes," Trump says he told first lady Melania Trump. "I got two in one week, did you ever hear of that?"
Trump received two nominations, he has never won a Nobel Peace Prize.
"And my only complaint is, I should have gotten about seven or eight, because if you knew some of the other things -- some of the other things I have done much better," Trump argued, despite having not won the award a single time. "I should have gotten seven."
2020 Election
Senate Dems blast ‘corrupt’ nomination of Amy Coney Barrett: ‘This entire process is illegitimate’
President Donald Trump on Saturday nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the United States Supreme Court -- and Democrats were livid.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) linked the nomination to the Affordable Care Act and the COVID-19 pandemic.
"A vote for Judge Amy Coney Barrett is a vote to eliminate health care for millions in the middle of a pandemic," Schumer wrote. "Democrats are fighting for Americans' health care."
Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), the ranking member on the Senate Judiciary Committee, ripped the nomination for coming so close to the election.
2020 Election
Joe Biden responds to Trump picking Amy Coney Barrett for the US Supreme Court
Democratic 2020 nominee Joe Biden released a statement shortly after President Donald Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett for the United States Supreme Court.
"Election Day is just weeks away, and millions of Americans are already voting because the stakes in this election could not be higher. They feel the urgency of this choice – an urgency made all the more acute by what’s at stake at the U.S. Supreme Court," Biden wrote.
"They are voting because their health care hangs in the balance. They are voting because they worry about losing their right to vote or being expelled from the only country they have ever known. They are voting right now because they fear losing their collective bargaining rights. They are voting to demand that equal justice be guaranteed for all. They are voting because they don’t want Roe v. Wade, which has been the law of the land for nearly half a century, to be overturned," he explained.