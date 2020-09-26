Lindsey Graham announces Amy Coney Barrett hearings — full Senate vote could occur days before the election

Senate Judiciary Committee Lindsey Graham (R-SC) announced on Saturday that confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett would commence on October 12th.

Graham made the announcement on Fox News, hours after Trump officially nominated Barrett to fill the U.S. Supreme Court seat vacated by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Shortly after Graham made the announcement on Fox News, the Judiciary Committee confirmed the timeline, CNN’s Phil Mattingly reported.

Judiciary Committee makes Oct. 12 start of hearings official (shortly after Graham announced it on Fox News): pic.twitter.com/YZNDbXCSTs — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) September 27, 2020

PBS Newshour correspondent Lisa Desjardins did the math on confirmation hearings beginning on October 12th and concluded the final Senate vote could occur on October 28th or 29th — which are the Wednesday and Thursday immediately preceding the Novermber 2nd election.

SO, FOR YOUR CALENDARS: – Oct. 22: is when Judiciary Committee could vote. (Dems can hold over a nomination one week.)

– Oct. 26: When, the full Senate can start work on the nomination.

– Oct. 28 or 29th: When the full Senate could vote, given Senate procedures. — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) September 27, 2020