Lindsey Graham is comfortable spreading Russian disinformation: ‘It’s not about whether it is true’
In a phone call with The Daily Beast Tuesday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said he didn’t know whether the disinformation presented by Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe was true, but he also wasn’t concerned with it either. Even so, Graham said he was not concerned with releasing the uncorroborated allegations to the public.
“There are allegations from the CIA that the Clinton campaign was involved in Russia. I don’t know if that is true,” Graham said. “It’s not about whether it is true. It’s about whether the FBI took [the allegations] seriously. That’s the question. I supported the Mueller investigation. I don’t get why you wouldn’t look with the same suspicion with both campaigns. The point is what did they [the FBI] do with the information?”
According to Trump loyalist Ratcliffe, the intelligence community “does not know the accuracy of this allegation or to the extent to which the Russian intelligence analysis may reflect exaggeration or fabrication.”
“It’s all straight-up Russian disinfo,” said Jesse Lehrich, the foreign-policy spokesperson for the 2016 Clinton campaign.
The 2020 presidential election is a mere 35 days away.
“It’s very disturbing to me that 35 days before an election, the director of national intelligence would release unverified Russian rumint,” said Sen. Mark Warner. “I’m very, very proud of the bipartisan work of the intelligence committee [over] three and a half years and five volumes, and that work speaks for itself,” Warner told reporters Tuesday.
2020 Election
Chris Wallace ripped for letting Trump walk all over him in first debate: ‘Is there a backup moderator?’
Fox News personality Chris Wallace was harshly criticized on Tuesday for refusing to moderate President Donald Trump in the first presidential debate.
Wallace let Trump tell outrageous lies, dominate the time and did little to bring order to the event.
Here's some of what people were saying about the Fox host:
Does Chris Wallace know who Trump is? Has he seen the past four years? Wallace needs to excuse himself (his voice is shaking) and leave the stage. Is there a back up moderator in the wings? Any female journalist will do.
2020 Election
‘Will you shut up, man?’ Biden gets fired up at debate as Trump repeatedly interrupts him
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden struggled to overcome an interrupting President Donald Trump at Tuesday night's debate.
At the first 2020 presidential debate between the two men, Biden was asked about his position on expanding the Supreme Court. But the candidate refused to give a direct answer.
"The issue is the American people should speak," Biden said. "You should go out and vote. Vote and let your senators know how strongly you feel."
"Are you going to pack the court?" Trump interrupted.
"Let people know," Biden said.
"He doesn't want to answer the question," Trump charged. "Why won't you answer that question?"
2020 Election
Donald Trump Jr.’s pre-debate appearance draws questions: ‘How much coke did Don Jr. snort before that?’
An excited performance by Donald Trump Jr. led to questions about drug use on Tuesday.
Just minutes before the first 2020 presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Vice President Joe Biden, Donald Trump Jr. was seen appearing on three major networks.
On ABC News, Donald Trump Jr. spoke quickly as he attacked Biden.
"I'm not so worried about the two hours of debate or the 90 minute debate, I'm worried about the other 22 hours of the day where Joe seems to struggle, where he's on a teleprompter," he ranted. "I mean, he hasn't had to campaign in the same way."