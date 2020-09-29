Lindsey Graham is comfortable spreading Russian disinformation: ‘It’s not about whether it is true’

In a phone call with The Daily Beast Tuesday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said he didn’t know whether the disinformation presented by Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe was true, but he also wasn’t concerned with it either. Even so, Graham said he was not concerned with releasing the uncorroborated allegations to the public.

“There are allegations from the CIA that the Clinton campaign was involved in Russia. I don’t know if that is true,” Graham said. “It’s not about whether it is true. It’s about whether the FBI took [the allegations] seriously. That’s the question. I supported the Mueller investigation. I don’t get why you wouldn’t look with the same suspicion with both campaigns. The point is what did they [the FBI] do with the information?”

According to Trump loyalist Ratcliffe, the intelligence community “does not know the accuracy of this allegation or to the extent to which the Russian intelligence analysis may reflect exaggeration or fabrication.”

“It’s all straight-up Russian disinfo,” said Jesse Lehrich, the foreign-policy spokesperson for the 2016 Clinton campaign.

The 2020 presidential election is a mere 35 days away.

“It’s very disturbing to me that 35 days before an election, the director of national intelligence would release unverified Russian rumint,” said Sen. Mark Warner. “I’m very, very proud of the bipartisan work of the intelligence committee [over] three and a half years and five volumes, and that work speaks for itself,” Warner told reporters Tuesday.