Lindsey Graham ‘is in danger of an upset’ loss: top elections forecaster
Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) re-election campaign looks increasingly in peril, according to one of America’s top elections forecasters.
The latest update from the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics claims that Graham today “is in greater danger of an upset” than he was just weeks ago, which has led to a ratings change in Graham’s race against Democratic rival Jamie Harrison from “likely R” to “leans R.”
Among other things, the Center for Politics points to Harrison’s gaudy fundraising numbers as too big to ignore.
“During the month of August he raised over $10 million, a figure more than many senatorial candidates across the country can raise in an entire quarter,” the Center writes. “Just last week, the Harrison campaign claimed to rake in $2 million over 48 hours, and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee recently announced an investment in the race.”
However, the Center also predicts that Graham could use the upcoming fight over replacing the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to save his campaign.
“This race could end up like the 2018 Texas Senate contest, where Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) received a strong challenge from then-Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D, TX-16),” they conclude. “Though O’Rourke came closer than any Democrat in 30 years to winning a Lone Star State Senate seat, the state’s partisanship helped carry Cruz.”
2020 Election
Meet People of Praise: Here’s why this far-right cult shouldn’t be allowed anywhere near the Supreme Court
This week, President Donald Trump is scheduled to announce his nominee to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme Court—and one of the possible nominees is 48-year-old Amy Coney Barrett, a federal appellate judge. Trump has made it clear that he plans to nominate someone who is not only fiscally conservative, but a severe social conservative who would have no problem overturning the Roe v. Wade ruling of 1973. Barrett fits the bill, especially in light of her reported association with an extremist, predominantly Catholic group called People of Praise.
Kayleigh McEnany says Trump ‘very likely’ will nominate new Supreme Court Justice before Ruth Bader Ginsburg is buried
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says President Donald Trump will announce his nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court, mostly likely by Tuesday. The late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in repose at the Supreme Court. The date of her funeral, which will be a private ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, has not even been announced yet.
Asked if the nomination would be announced "before Wednesday," she replied, "I think that's very likely."
MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell Monday morning also hinted the announcement would come Tuesday.
President Trump says he will soon nominate a justice to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.