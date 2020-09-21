Lindsey Graham ‘is in danger of an upset’ loss: top elections forecaster

Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) re-election campaign looks increasingly in peril, according to one of America’s top elections forecasters.

The latest update from the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics claims that Graham today “is in greater danger of an upset” than he was just weeks ago, which has led to a ratings change in Graham’s race against Democratic rival Jamie Harrison from “likely R” to “leans R.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Among other things, the Center for Politics points to Harrison’s gaudy fundraising numbers as too big to ignore.

“During the month of August he raised over $10 million, a figure more than many senatorial candidates across the country can raise in an entire quarter,” the Center writes. “Just last week, the Harrison campaign claimed to rake in $2 million over 48 hours, and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee recently announced an investment in the race.”

However, the Center also predicts that Graham could use the upcoming fight over replacing the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to save his campaign.

“This race could end up like the 2018 Texas Senate contest, where Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) received a strong challenge from then-Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D, TX-16),” they conclude. “Though O’Rourke came closer than any Democrat in 30 years to winning a Lone Star State Senate seat, the state’s partisanship helped carry Cruz.”