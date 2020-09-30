Quantcast
Lindsey Graham lashes out at 'clueless' Comey after GOP chair gets accused of ignoring Russian election threat

Published

33 mins ago

on

Lindsey Graham speaks to Fox News (screen grab)

Senate Judiciary chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Wednesday lashed out at former FBI Director James Comey after Comey accused him of ignoring the ongoing threat of Russian interference with America’s elections.

During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Comey and Sen. Dick Durbin (R-IL) schooled Graham on the necessity of investigating whether President Donald Trump’s campaign worked with the Russian government against Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

Although special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the matter did not establish a criminal conspiracy, it did reveal multiple contacts and meetings between Trump officials and Russian agents throughout the campaign. Mueller also found that the Trump campaign sent multiple signals to the Russians that they welcomed their help in taking down Clinton.

“This was an investigation, it was appropriately predicated and opened, that had to be opened,” Comey said. “And it was in the main conducted in the right way, picked up by the special counsel, led to the indictment of dozens of people, and a finding by your colleagues in the Senate that the head of Trump’s campaign was a grave counterintelligence threat to the United States of America because he was giving information to a known Russian intelligence officer.”

Graham angrily hit back at Comey by accusing him of mishandling the so-called Steele Dossier that alleged a direct conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia.

“What astounds me the most is that the director of the FBI in charge of this investigation and involving a citizen president, is completely clueless about any of the information obtained by his agency of suspicion over the document, that the subsource was a suspected Russian agent,” he complained. “That when he was interviewed, he said it was all bar talk, heresy, should be taken with a grain of salt!”

