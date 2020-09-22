Lindsey Graham rails at Dems after flip-flop on court vacancy: ‘They would do this in a New York minute’
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) insisted on Tuesday that Republicans already have the votes needed to confirm President Donald Trump’s eventual Supreme Court nominee.
During an interview with Fox News host Brian Kilmeade, Graham defended changing his 2016 pledge not to confirm a Supreme Court nomination in an election year.
According to Graham, the Democrats’ treatment of Justice Brett Kavanaugh caused him to rethink his position.
“The whole game has changed,” he explained. “If the shoe were on the other foot, [Democrats] would do this in a New York minute.”
“It really pissed me off what they would do to Brett,” Graham continued. “I’ve known him for 20 years.”
The South Carolina Republican went on to say that he believes “we have the votes.”
“None of us [Republican senators] are going to blink,” Graham promised. “I really do believe there’s 50 of us that are locked in here… I’ll be very surprised if we do not have the votes.”
Listen to the interview below from Fox News Radio.
