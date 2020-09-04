Lindsey Graham’s warning about Trump re-surfaces after bombshell report on president slurring fallen troops

A five-year-old tweet from Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is getting renewed attention amid reports that President Donald Trump once disparaged dead American soldiers as “losers” and “suckers.”

The tweet in question came shortly after Trump attacked the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) for getting captured and tortured by enemy forces during the Vietnam War, and it slammed the future president for showing no appreciation for the sacrifices made by service members.

“At the heart of [Trump’s] statement is a lack of respect for those who have served,” he wrote. “A disqualifying characteristic to be president.”

In the years since the tweet, however, Graham has evolved to become one of Trump’s most loyal defenders, despite the fact that the president has continued attacking McCain even after his passing in 2018.