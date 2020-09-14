LISTEN: Trump boasts about the stock market after Bob Woodward brings up pandemic toll
Newly released audio from journalist Bob Woodward shows that President Donald Trump responded to concerns raised about the novel coronavirus pandemic by boasting about how well the stock market has done.
The new audio, which was played Monday for the first time on CNN, dates from the middle of this past August in which the president tries to get Woodward to discuss how he’ll be portrayed in his upcoming book.
After Woodward tells Trump that he will find the book very tough, the president asked him what he won’t like about it.
“It’s tough times,” Woodward said. “The virus, as you repeatedly told me and as you’ve said publicly, it’s derailed things, and it’s a — it’s a big reality in people’s lives, as you know.”
“You know, the market is coming back very strong,” Trump replied immediately. “You do know that?”
Later in the conversation, Trump told Woodward that “nothing more could have been done” about the virus, and he insisted that he “acted early.”
Trump then asked Woodward if he really believed that “the virus totally supercedes the economy” as this year’s top election issue, and Woodward replied that it did because the two were directly tied together.
“A little bit,” Trump said.
“A little bit?!” Woodward asked incredulously.
“I mean, more than a little bit,” Trump conceded. “But the economy is doing… we’re close to a new stock market record!”
Watch the video below.
2020 Election
Trump’s re-election campaign handcuffed by voters’ mistrust of the president: conservative
In her column for the Washington Post, never-Trumper conservative Jennifer Rubin explained that -- if polling is to be believed -- a 'supermajority" of voters don't believe Donald Trump is trustworthy, meaning his campaign will struggle to bring in much needed undecided voters into the fold with his attacks on Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
Noting that the Trump campaign has jumped from calling Biden mentally incapable of governing to being a wild-eyed anarchist without making a dent in the polls where the president is trailing, Rubin suggested Trump is trapped due to his history of making things up.
2020 Election
LISTEN: Trump boasts about the stock market after Bob Woodward brings up pandemic toll
Newly released audio from journalist Bob Woodward shows that President Donald Trump responded to concerns raised about the novel coronavirus pandemic by boasting about how well the stock market has done.
The new audio, which was played Monday for the first time on CNN, dates from the middle of this past August in which the president tries to get Woodward to discuss how he'll be portrayed in his upcoming book.
After Woodward tells Trump that he will find the book very tough, the president asked him what he won't like about it.
"It's tough times," Woodward said. "The virus, as you repeatedly told me and as you've said publicly, it's derailed things, and it's a -- it's a big reality in people's lives, as you know."
2020 Election
‘Full Democratic sweep’: Wells Fargo analyst unnerves Fox Business host with election forecast
Paul Christopher of the Wells Fargo Investment Institute told Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo that he expects a "full Democratic sweep" of the Senate, House of Representatives and White House in November.
"We think the House stays with the Democrats and the Senate goes whichever way the White House goes," Christopher said. "At this point, that looks to be for the Democrats. It would be a single party government, which we've had in the past and markets have done pretty well under that scenario, whether Republican or Democrat."
The strategist, however, did not rule out the possibility that President Donald Trump could win, citing tightening polls in swing states.