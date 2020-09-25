Louisiana GOP preparing ‘kamikaze fight’ to end Dem governor’s COVID pandemic restrictions

The Louisiana Republican Party is fed up with Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards trying contain the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic by placing restrictions on economic activity, and it’s reportedly plotting a full-frontal assault on his emergency powers in the coming weeks.
The Daily Beast reports that Louisiana Republicans are plotting to “attempt to drain Gov. John Bel Edwards’ emergency powers during a special legislative session set to start” next week.
Democratic Senate Minority Leader Troy Carter tells The Daily Beast that he expects the GOP will launch a potential “kamikaze fight” against the governor, who has overall earned high marks from voters for his handling of the pandemic.
“I mean, anytime you’re willing to make a statement that is so grand that you’re willing to impact the state constitution, dilute the governor’s authority as it relates to declarations of emergencies and risk federal dollars, that’s tantamount to a pilot flying a kamikaze plane,” Carter tells the publication. “You’re going to crash and burn, and you’re going to kill a bunch of people that you were sworn to fight for.”
As for what the GOP wants, Republican Louisana State Rep. Danny McCormick stated this week that he wants a “complete and unconditional reopening of our state and will continue pushing for it,” even though the state has seen two deadly waves of the disease that led to over 160,000 infections and more than 5,000 deaths.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.