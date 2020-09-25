Quantcast
Louisiana GOP preparing ‘kamikaze fight’ to end Dem governor’s COVID pandemic restrictions

Published

36 mins ago

on

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) speaks to CNN about Trump visit to flood zone (Screen capture)

The Louisiana Republican Party is fed up with Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards trying contain the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic by placing restrictions on economic activity, and it’s reportedly plotting a full-frontal assault on his emergency powers in the coming weeks.

The Daily Beast reports that Louisiana Republicans are plotting to “attempt to drain Gov. John Bel Edwards’ emergency powers during a special legislative session set to start” next week.

Democratic Senate Minority Leader Troy Carter tells The Daily Beast that he expects the GOP will launch a potential “kamikaze fight” against the governor, who has overall earned high marks from voters for his handling of the pandemic.

“I mean, anytime you’re willing to make a statement that is so grand that you’re willing to impact the state constitution, dilute the governor’s authority as it relates to declarations of emergencies and risk federal dollars, that’s tantamount to a pilot flying a kamikaze plane,” Carter tells the publication. “You’re going to crash and burn, and you’re going to kill a bunch of people that you were sworn to fight for.”

As for what the GOP wants, Republican Louisana State Rep. Danny McCormick stated this week that he wants a “complete and unconditional reopening of our state and will continue pushing for it,” even though the state has seen two deadly waves of the disease that led to over 160,000 infections and more than 5,000 deaths.


Conservative columnist slams Republicans’ muted response to Trump’s election threat

Published

4 mins ago

on

September 25, 2020

By

Writing in the Washington Post this Friday, columnist Jennifer Rubin says Republicans simply countering President Trump refusal to acknowledge that he'll allow for a peaceful transition of power isn't enough.

Rubin lays out steps that should be taken to head off what she sees is Trump's plan to delegitimize the 2020 election, the first one being for FBI Director Christopher Wray to speak out and make clear that Trump's disparaging of mail-in voting is unfounded.

Also, according to Rubin, "no federal employee, least of all Justice Department employees, should participate in attempts to suppress or discredit the vote."

Maine voters lash out at ‘flip-flopping’ Susan Collins as her election hopes crumble: ‘She’s just playing a game’

Published

10 mins ago

on

September 25, 2020

By

According to in-depth interviews with Maine voters, Sen. Susan Collins (R) has a lot of damage control to do in her home state if she has any hope of hanging on to her seat on November 3rd.

With Collins trailing in the polls to Democrat Sara Gideon, Politico dispatched Kathryn Miles to the state to interview voters and what she found was an assortment of voters who have become disenchanted with the formerly popular senator -- mainly due to her bowing to the whims of Donald Trump.

WATCH: Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s trainer performs pushups in front of her coffin

Published

33 mins ago

on

September 25, 2020

By

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's personal trainer did pushups in front of her coffin as her body lay in state.

The late justice's body lay in repose in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, after the 87-year-old Ginsburg died Sept. 18 of metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Her trainer Bryant Johnson, approached her coffin, dropped to his knees and then performed three pushups, before rising again to his feet, pausing for a moment at attention and then bowing slightly.

Ginsburg became famous for her twice-weekly workouts, which she continued through her cancer treatment and the coronavirus pandemic, and she once described Johnson as "the most important person" in her life.

