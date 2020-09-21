Louisville declares state of emergency –activists fear GOP Attorney General won’t charge cops who killed Breonna Taylor

Activists fear moves by authorities in Kentucky suggest that Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron will not charge the Louisville Metro Police Department officers who fatally shot Breonna Taylor.

“The Louisville Metro Police Department has canceled all days off and pending vacation requests while waiting for Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s decision regarding the Breonna Taylor case,” the Courier Journal reported Monday. “The state of emergency cancellations are ‘until further notice,’ LMPD said in a Monday statement. According to an internal memo, the order is to ‘ensure we have the appropriate level of staffing to provide for public safety services and our policing functions.'”

The LMPD also declared a state of emergency.

.@LMPD has declared a “state of emergency” in preparation for decision in Breonna Taylor case. pic.twitter.com/Uuym6epBWO — Jason Riley (@JasonRileyWDRB) September 21, 2020

And police are assembling downtown.

LMPD got orders from the city of Louisville to put fencing on streets surrounding Injustice Square in advance of the Breonna Taylor verdict this week. LMPD is part of the whole damn system who’s painting protesters as EVIL. Thats so guilty as hell. pic.twitter.com/VFyPFlBWvy — Israel McCullough (he/him) (@IsraelMC01) September 21, 2020

Here’s some of what people are saying:

So it's becoming more and more obvious (if it wasn't already) that there is going to be no indictment in #BreonnaTaylor's murder. Federal buildings closed, agents brought in to "protect" them. @LMPD has cancelled all off days. Shit is about to get very, very ugly. — Niall of the Nine (@nine_niall) September 21, 2020

So they declared a state of emergency for the announcement of the Breonna Taylor case. LMPD cancelled everyone’s scheduled PTO and vacation. in other words, they about to walk — Sheen Mfn Bean (@shina_smith) September 21, 2020

LMPD are preparing to announce they aren't going to do a damn thing to punish the race soldiers who killed Breonna Taylor.. They thought that settlement that TAX PAYERS HAD TO BE RESPONSIBLE FOR was going to pacify people — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) September 21, 2020

All signs are pointing to Daniel Cameron not charging the cops. It's going to be really bad. I can't think of any other reasons for a state of emergency being declared, fed courthouse being closed for the week, and barricades being set up around LMPD HQ. — Just Ellie (@JustEllieKY) September 21, 2020

A state of emergency declared by the LMPD. That alone should tell you that the verdict for Breonna Taylor’s case is gone be some bs. — BIG Dame (@DameMcClain) September 21, 2020

https://twitter.com/RexChapman/status/1308162019653230592

It is clear that #LMPD is involved in an active coverup, and everyone from the top down, including the state AG, should be fired. The delay of justice and the statement issued today declaring a state of emergency shows how deep this rot goes in Kentucky #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor https://t.co/v8Z7iZ1AYk — PreDawnRaid (@predawnraid) September 21, 2020

Louisville is preparing to protect itself as if they are the victims – as if a group of armed individuals broke into their homes unannounced and murdered them. How does anyone look at the Breonna Taylor story and feel anything but disgusted that this is allowed to go on. Be mad. — bruno 🎲 (@brund0gg) September 21, 2020

Doesn't it seem like there's a problem if you have to preemptively issue a Sate of Emergency declaration in anticipation of a police brutality announcement? #LMPD https://t.co/0tLGtmRLKB — Jason Nation (@JasonNationSays) September 21, 2020

They know that their decision is bad for them to preemptively declare a state of emergency, then why make that decision? #lmpd — Not Live at The Acropolis (@djyianni) September 21, 2020

I knew it. The #LMPD officers who were responsible for #BreonnaTaylor’s death will get off. The Attorney General decided not to charge the officers for her murder. https://t.co/YxnNaYh1UN — Lions Den 🇺🇸 A.D.O.S. (@TherealLionsDen) September 21, 2020

Currently looking at Louisville like…#LMPD got orders to put up fencing around Injustice Square ahead of an announcement. State of emergency. This does not sound good. — Danyelle Little ✨ (@TheCubicleChick) September 21, 2020

They are preparing for an uproar and I am absolutely prepared to give it to them. #LMPD #BreonnaTaylor https://t.co/OheRRnlmGb — marie (@immortalwhat) September 21, 2020

