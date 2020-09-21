Quantcast
Connect with us

Louisville declares state of emergency –activists fear GOP Attorney General won’t charge cops who killed Breonna Taylor

Published

13 mins ago

on

Activists fear moves by authorities in Kentucky suggest that Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron will not charge the Louisville Metro Police Department officers who fatally shot Breonna Taylor.

“The Louisville Metro Police Department has canceled all days off and pending vacation requests while waiting for Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s decision regarding the Breonna Taylor case,” the Courier Journal reported Monday. “The state of emergency cancellations are ‘until further notice,’ LMPD said in a Monday statement. According to an internal memo, the order is to ‘ensure we have the appropriate level of staffing to provide for public safety services and our policing functions.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

The LMPD also declared a state of emergency.

And police are assembling downtown.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s some of what people are saying:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

https://twitter.com/RexChapman/status/1308162019653230592

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Louisville declares state of emergency –activists fear GOP Attorney General won’t charge cops who killed Breonna Taylor

Published

12 mins ago

on

September 21, 2020

By

Activists fear moves by authorities in Kentucky suggest that Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron will not charge the Louisville Metro Police Department officers who fatally shot Breonna Taylor.

"The Louisville Metro Police Department has canceled all days off and pending vacation requests while waiting for Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's decision regarding the Breonna Taylor case," the Courier Journal reported Monday. "The state of emergency cancellations are 'until further notice,' LMPD said in a Monday statement. According to an internal memo, the order is to 'ensure we have the appropriate level of staffing to provide for public safety services and our policing functions.'"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Nicolle Wallace says Trump’s attacks on granddaughter of Ruth Bader Ginsburg will ‘repel suburban women’

Published

21 mins ago

on

September 21, 2020

By

During her Monday political panel discussion, MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace blasted President Donald Trump for his allegation that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's granddaughter lied about a dying request.

Trump, who first stated the lie on "Fox & Friends" Monday morning, repeated the claim before leaving on a campaign jaunt Monday afternoon alleging that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) or Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) were likely the ones who really said it.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Ron DeSantis pushes bill legally protecting drivers who run over members of ‘a mob’

Published

35 mins ago

on

September 21, 2020

By

On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis pushed a bill that would aggressively crack down on the right to protest — and protect drivers from liability if they run over members of "a mob" in the course of trying to escape.

Today I announced bold legislation that creates new criminal offenses and increases penalties for those who target law enforcement and participate in violent or disorderly assemblies. We will always stand with our men and women in uniform who keep our communities safe. pic.twitter.com/ITl5GmmrZJ

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE