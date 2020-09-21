‘Low even for you’: Adam Schiff crushes Trump for suggesting he fabricated RBG’s dying wish

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) on Monday struck back at President Donald Trump after he said the House Intelligence Committee chairman may have fabricated late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dying wish.

During a Fox News interview on Monday, the president said he didn’t really believe that Ginsburg had said that she didn’t want to be replaced until after the 2020 presidential election so that the election’s winner could select a new justice.

“I don’t know that she said that, or was that written out by Adam Schiff and Schumer and Pelosi,” the president told “Fox & Friends.” “I would be more inclined to the second.”

“Mr. President, this is low. Even for you,” Schiff wrote in response. No, I didn’t write Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dying wish to a nation she served so well, and spent her whole life making a more perfect union. But I am going to fight like hell to make it come true. No confirmation before inauguration.”