Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Low even for you’: Adam Schiff crushes Trump for suggesting he fabricated RBG’s dying wish

Published

2 hours ago

on

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) (Screen cap).

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) on Monday struck back at President Donald Trump after he said the House Intelligence Committee chairman may have fabricated late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dying wish.

During a Fox News interview on Monday, the president said he didn’t really believe that Ginsburg had said that she didn’t want to be replaced until after the 2020 presidential election so that the election’s winner could select a new justice.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t know that she said that, or was that written out by Adam Schiff and Schumer and Pelosi,” the president told “Fox & Friends.” “I would be more inclined to the second.”

“Mr. President, this is low. Even for you,” Schiff wrote in response. No, I didn’t write Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dying wish to a nation she served so well, and spent her whole life making a more perfect union. But I am going to fight like hell to make it come true. No confirmation before inauguration.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

NPR’s Nina Totenberg blows up Trump’s lie about RGB’s dying wish

Published

5 mins ago

on

September 21, 2020

By

President Donald Trump began his week speculating that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's family was lying when they said that her dying wish was not to have her seat filled until the next president is elected.

"I don't know that she said that, or was that written out by Adam Schiff and Schumer and Pelosi," Trump told "Fox & Friends" hosts. "I would be more inclined to the second ... But that sounds like a Schumer deal or maybe a Pelosi or Shifty Schiff."

https://twitter.com/therecount/status/1308018515283267589

NPR’s Nina Totenberg, who visited with the late justice before she died, revealed that it was said and that it wasn't just her granddaughter Clara in the room who heard it.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Huge big WTF’: Experts scorch CDC for deleting new guidance revealing coronavirus is airborne

Published

13 mins ago

on

September 21, 2020

By

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday quietly updated its official coronavirus guidance to reveal the pathogen is airborne, and can stay in the air at distances greater than six feet.

Few noticed the change but CNN reported it over the weekend.

“There is growing evidence that droplets and airborne particles can remain suspended in the air and be breathed in by others, and travel distances beyond 6 feet (for example, during choir practice, in restaurants, or in fitness classes),” the update read.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Whistleblower outs Kushner for COVID task force failures: ‘Organized crime melded with Lord of the Flies’

Published

18 mins ago

on

September 21, 2020

By

A former member of the White House coronavirus task force explained why he blew the whistle on what he saw as deadly incompetence within the group.

Max Kennedy, Jr. -- the 26-year-old grandson of Robert F. Kennedy -- told The New Yorker that he initially agreed to join the task force that was being put together by White House adviser Jared Kushner because of the serious nature of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“But it was such an unprecedented time," he explained to The New Yorker's Jane Mayer. "It didn’t seem political—it seemed larger than the Administration.”

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE