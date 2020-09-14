Macron urges Putin to shed light on ‘attempted murder’ of opponent Navalny
French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday urged his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to urgently shed light on the “attempted murder” of opposition figure Alexei Navalny after French tests confirmed the use of the Novichok nerve agent, the Elysée said.
Macron told Putin in telephone talks that it is “imperative that all light be shed, without delay, on the circumstances of this attempted murder and who is responsible”, the French presidency said in a statement.
He also informed Putin that France‘s own analysis had confirmed Germany‘s conclusion that Navalny was poisoned by Novichok “in contravention of international norms on using chemical weapons”.
Putin, for his part, told Macron that it was “inappropriate” to make groundless accusations against Russia over the suspected poisoning of Navalny, the Kremlin said.
The Russian leader said his country wanted Germany to hand over medical test results taken from Navalny, according to a Kremlin readout of the call.
‘Independent review’
The German government said Monday that laboratories in France and Sweden have confirmed its own findings that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent.
Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman Steffen Seibert said in a statement that Germany had asked France and Sweden “for an independent review of the German evidence (of Novichok poisoning) on the basis of new samples from Mr Navalny“, who is receiving treatment in Berlin.
“The results of this review at specialized laboratories in France and Sweden are now available and confirm the German evidence (of Novichok poisoning),” Seibert said.
He said Germany was still waiting for the outcome of a separate evaluation by the OPCW global chemical weapons watchdog.
On the basis of the findings by the three European laboratories, however, Seibert said Germany was “renewing its call for Russia to make a declaration on the events” of the Navalny case.
“We are in close contact with our European partners about further steps,” he added.
The 44-year-old Kremlin critic and anti-corruption campaigner fell ill after boarding a plane in Siberia last month and was hospitalised there before being flown to Berlin.
Germany said two weeks ago there was “unequivocal evidence” that he was poisoned with Novichok but Russia has angrily dismissed the findings, saying its doctors found no trace of poison.
‘Absurd’
Navalny has now emerged from a medically induced coma and is reacting to speech, Berlin’s Charité hospital has said.
The Kremlin has denounced attempts to blame the Russian state for the poisoning as “absurd” and said it wants to know what happened.
Western politicians have said the incident appears likely to have been state-ordered and urged Moscow to prove its lack of involvement.
Navalny’s associates believe the use of Novichok shows only the Russian state could be responsible.
The case has prompted international calls for Russia to carry out a transparent investigation or risk sanctions, but the country has not opened a criminal investigation.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday that Russia rejected “when other countries dictate to us what legal procedures we should start and when”.
He insisted Russia “de facto” is probing the incident, but cannot open a criminal case “on the basis of tests by the German side, especially when carried out in German military labs”.
Russian authorities want to question Navalny at his Berlin hospital, with Siberian transport police, who have been retracing Navalny’s movements, saying Friday that Russia would be preparing a request for its officers and an “expert” to shadow German investigators.
(FRANCE 24 with AFP and REUTERS)
2020 Election
Trump spends entire morning rage tweeting about Mueller — with just 50 days to go before 2020 election
President Donald Trump on Monday morning obsessively tweeted about former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation more than a year and a half after the probe ended.
In a series of tweets, Trump pushed the Department of Justice to prosecute the investigators on Mueller's team, demanded that "action must be taken" over reports that Mueller's team wiped data from their phones, and called former FBI agent Peter Stzrok an "idiot" and a liar.
Breaking Banner
Bob Woodward reveals that Trump has been lying about his China travel restriction
President Donald Trump likes to brag that he restricted travel from China in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, but the ban wasn't even his idea.
Bob Woodward told NBC's "Today" that top health experts in the administration recommended that the president restrict travel from China, which Trump claims those same experts opposed.
The veteran journalist reports in his new book, "Rage," that the policy was recommended to Trump by Dr. Anthony Fauci, CDC director Robert Redfield and Health and Human Services secretary Alex Azar.
Trump has boasted the policy had saved "potentially millions of lives," and he inaccurately insists the order was his idea and had been opposed by public health experts and criticized by his political opponents as "xenophobic."
2020 Election
GOP insider explains why Trump’s inner circle is finally turning on him
In a column for the Bulwark, the former speechwriter for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) noted the flood of former aides and boosters of Donald Trump now coming out of the woodwork to oppose the president and said what they have in common is their disgust with how he does business and his demands for loyalty with offering any in return.
Providing a comprehensive list of former Trump administration officials who have quit or been fired by the president -- ranging from former Defense Secretary James Mattis to Anthony Scaramucci who spent a brief 11 days heading up the White House communications shop -- Amanda Carpenter suggested their comments after leaving paint a portrait of Donald Trump that should leave Americans concerned.