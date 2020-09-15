Madonna to direct own biopic
Madonna has revealed that her next project will be the movie of her life — and the final product should meet with her approval as she is bringing it to the screen herself.
The 62-year-old Material Girl, whose four-decade career as a singer, actress and cultural touchstone has taken in sex, religion and other traditional taboos, will direct the biopic, according to a statement from movie studio Universal.
Madonna will also co-write, with Diablo Cody who won an Oscar for the screenplay of coming-of-age dramedy “Juno” (2007).
“I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer — a human being,” Madonna said in a statement posted to her website.
“The focus of this film will always be music,” she added. “Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive.”
The entertainer enthused about “so many untold and inspiring stories” from her “roller coaster” life and asked, “who better to tell it than me?”
Universal’s Donna Langley described the Michigan native — real name Madonna Louise Ciccone — as “the ultimate icon.”
“With her singular gift of creating art that is as accessible as it is boundary-pushing, she has shaped our culture in a way very few others have,” Langley said.
Madonna, responsible for hits such as “Like a Prayer,” “Material Girl” and “Like a Virgin,” is one of the most prolific artists of her time, having sold 335 million albums.
She made her film debut in 1985’s “Desperately Seeking Susan” and won the Best Actress Golden Globe for 1996’s “Evita” before directing and co-writing “W.E.” in 2011.
Attorney general who killed man with his car while reporting hitting a deer now says ‘I discovered the body’
South Dakota Republican Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg now says he is the one who discovered the body of 55-year old Joseph Boever, who had been walking along the highway Saturday night when Ravnsborg struck and killed him.
Ravnsborg now says in a statement released Tuesday, "I discovered the body."
Governor Kristi Noem, also a Republican, left vital details out of her announcement Sunday evening, including that Ravnsborg had first reported to the police he had struck a deer, and that he was the one who discovered the body.
WATCH: Wolf Blitzer confronts Kushner about Trump retweeting ‘disgusting’ Biden conspiracy theory
On CNN Tuesday, at the end of an interview with President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner about the Middle East peace agreement, anchor Wolf Blitzer confronted him about the president retweeting an image implying Joe Biden is a pedophile.
"I was very disturbed earlier today when I saw the president re-tweet to his 80 million-plus followers a very, very disturbing ugly message, accusing the Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden of actually being a pedophile," said Blitzer. "Is that appropriate to give publicity to a really disgusting accusation like that, especially at a time when there are all those QAnon conspiracy theories about pedophiles running the Democratic Party, all those anti-Semitic conspiracy theories they're spreading as well. It's so disturbing to see that, Jared."
Man behind wheel of self-driving Uber car charged with negligent homicide for running over woman
The state of Arizona is pursuing negligent homicide charges against the man who was behind the wheel in a self-driving Uber car that ran over a woman.
In 2018, Elaine Herzberg was struck by a self-driving Uber in Tempe, Arizona. Rafael Vasquez, who was behind the wheel, has now been charged, KPNX-TV's Brahm Resnik reported Tuesday.
The program to allow Uber to test-drive autonomous vehicles was pushed by Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey.
"Arizona’s Republican governor repeatedly encouraged Uber’s controversial experiment with autonomous cars in the state, enabling a secret testing program for self-driving vehicles with limited oversight from experts, according to hundreds of emails obtained by the Guardian. The previously unseen emails between Uber and the office of governor Doug Ducey reveal how Uber began quietly testing self-driving cars in Phoenix in August 2016 without informing the public," the Guardian reported in 2018.