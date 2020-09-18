Man arrested scaling tallest building in Paris
A man was arrested Friday after climbing up the facade of the Tour Montparnasse, the tallest building in Paris. a police source said.
The unnamed climber, who used no harnesses or other aids, was detained after he got to the top of the 210-meter (690 feet) office block, the source said.
He began the ascent in the early evening and was arrested at 8:00 pm (1800 GMT) after a rescue worker descended on a rope and accompanied him to the roof of the tower.
It wasn’t the first time a climber had taken on the Tour Montparnasse. In 2015 the French “Spiderman” Alain Robert completed the daring feat with a Nepalese flag in hand, in tribute to the victims of a devastating earthquake in the country.
The Tour Montparnasse is not as high as the famous Eiffel Tower but remains the only skyscraper in the Paris city centre.
© 2020 AFP
Latest Headlines
Man arrested scaling tallest building in Paris
A man was arrested Friday after climbing up the facade of the Tour Montparnasse, the tallest building in Paris. a police source said.
The unnamed climber, who used no harnesses or other aids, was detained after he got to the top of the 210-meter (690 feet) office block, the source said.
He began the ascent in the early evening and was arrested at 8:00 pm (1800 GMT) after a rescue worker descended on a rope and accompanied him to the roof of the tower.
It wasn't the first time a climber had taken on the Tour Montparnasse. In 2015 the French "Spiderman" Alain Robert completed the daring feat with a Nepalese flag in hand, in tribute to the victims of a devastating earthquake in the country.
COVID-19
‘National human disaster’ looms as utility shutoff moratoriums come to an end across US
Millions of Americans "shouldn't have to forgo more meals just to keep the lights on so their children can attend remote classes."
With state and local moratoriums on utility shutoffs set to expire and many American families continuing to fall behind on mounting bills, a new report estimates that millions of households in the U.S. will be at risk of losing access to electricity by October, generating renewed calls for Congress to enact a nationwide moratorium on utility shutoffs.
Breaking Banner
Trump supporter arrested for child abuse after striking 12-year-old girl with a flagpole: report
A Florida man was arrested this week after he was caught on video assaulting a 12-year-old girl with a flag pole, the Florida Times-Union reports.
Norbert Eugene Logsdon Jr. was charged Wednesday with abuse of a child without great bodily harm. He was subsequently released in bail.
The incident was captured on video by the child's mother and was posted to Facebook. She and her daughter were driving past a sidewalk pro-Trump demonstration when the mother yelled something antagonistic to the Trump supporters. That's when Logsdon shoved the flagpole through the open right-front passenger window.