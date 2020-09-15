Quantcast
Connect with us

Man behind wheel of self-driving Uber car charged with negligent homicide for running over woman

Published

5 mins ago

on

Uber Logo AFP/File / Josh Edelson

The state of Arizona is pursuing negligent homicide charges against the man who was behind the wheel in a self-driving Uber car that ran over a woman.

In 2018, Elaine Herzberg was struck by a self-driving Uber in Tempe, Arizona. Rafael Vasquez, who was behind the wheel, has now been charged, KPNX-TV’s Brahm Resnik reported Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The program to allow Uber to test-drive autonomous vehicles was pushed by Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey.

“Arizona’s Republican governor repeatedly encouraged Uber’s controversial experiment with autonomous cars in the state, enabling a secret testing program for self-driving vehicles with limited oversight from experts, according to hundreds of emails obtained by the Guardian. The previously unseen emails between Uber and the office of governor Doug Ducey reveal how Uber began quietly testing self-driving cars in Phoenix in August 2016 without informing the public,” the Guardian reported in 2018.

“On Monday, eight days after one of Uber’s self-driving vehicles killed a pedestrian in a Phoenix suburb, Ducey suspended the company’s right to operate autonomous cars on public roads in Arizona. It was a major about-face for the governor, who has spent years embracing the Silicon Valley startup,” the Guardian reported. “Uber’s behind-the-scenes efforts to court Ducey, and the governor’s apparent willingness to satisfy the company, is made clear in the emails, which were sent between 2015 and 2007 and obtained by the Guardian through public records requests.”

Arizona state Rep. Diego Rodriguez wondered why the person behind the wheel is being charged, but not Uber or the governor.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump purposely
downplayed the Covid-19
pandemic to win the election?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Man behind wheel of self-driving Uber car charged with negligent homicide for running over woman

Published

3 mins ago

on

September 15, 2020

By

The state of Arizona is pursuing negligent homicide charges against the man who was behind the wheel in a self-driving Uber car that ran over a woman.

In 2018, Elaine Herzberg was struck by a self-driving Uber in Tempe, Arizona. Rafael Vasquez, who was behind the wheel, has now been charged, KPNX-TV's Brahm Resnik reported Tuesday.

https://twitter.com/brahmresnik/status/1305983510440800257

The program to allow Uber to test-drive autonomous vehicles was pushed by Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey.

"Arizona’s Republican governor repeatedly encouraged Uber’s controversial experiment with autonomous cars in the state, enabling a secret testing program for self-driving vehicles with limited oversight from experts, according to hundreds of emails obtained by the Guardian. The previously unseen emails between Uber and the office of governor Doug Ducey reveal how Uber began quietly testing self-driving cars in Phoenix in August 2016 without informing the public," the Guardian reported in 2018.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Jared Kushner shredded after claim coronavirus mortality rate is ‘good’ and dismissing mask protests

Published

6 mins ago

on

September 15, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner claimed in a CNN interview that he believes the mortality rate of the coronavirus is good.

CNN's Wolf Blitzer explained that there were anywhere from 700 to 1100 people dying of COVID-19 daily, but Kushner dismissed it, saying things could be worse.

When asked about the recent rally in Henderson, Nevada which violated the mask mandate and social distancing regulations, Kushner claimed that people should know by now what to do and not to do. It's a philosophy that experts say is dangerous because it isn't isolated to an individual making a decision for themselves. In the coronavirus pandemic, the selfishness of one translates to the death of others.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Republican acknowledges the Senate Foreign Relations Committee is scheming to help Trump win

Published

42 mins ago

on

September 15, 2020

By

In a moment of frankness, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) confessed that his efforts to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden in the next seven weeks are purely political.

Taking a page out of the GOP's Benghazi playbook, Johnson announced his investigation "is meant to be a retrospective look into Biden's conduct as vice president," noted Atlantic reporter Edward-Isaac Dovere. "But Johnson is saying that it's about whether Biden would be a good president."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image