Man pulls gun on 77-year-old Black woman during Black Lives Matter protest

Sylvia Dollarson’s great grandson was killed by Portland police in 2017. Last Friday night, she was attending a Black Lives Matter protest when someone pulled a gun on her, KGW8 reports.

“We had a man say, ‘All lives matter,’” said Dollarson’s daughter Donna Hayes. “I had a megaphone and I said, ‘All lives can’t matter until Black lives matter.’ That was education.”

The protest was moving in the form of a car caravan through Portland’s East Columbia neighborhood when a man driving a truck blocked traffic.

“This man blocked the caravan,” said Dollarson. “I thought that because of my age and because I’m the great-grandmother of Quanice, I thought that maybe I could talk to him.”

The man was moving his truck back and forth to impede the caravan, and Dollarson approach his window to ask him to stop.

