Quantcast
Connect with us

Manhattan prosecutors file brief suggesting Trump is facing a ‘criminal tax fraud’ investigation

Published

1 min ago

on

US President Donald Trump speaks about the impeachment inquiry during a tour of the Flextronics computer manufacturing facility in Austin, Texas (AFP Photo/MANDEL NGAN)

Whatever happens on Election Day 2020 — whether President Donald Trump wins a second term or Vice President Joe Biden is elected president — Trump will no doubt continue to be the subject of multiple investigations. Some of those investigations are likely to come from Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr., who has been aggressively probing Trump’s financial history. And in an appellate brief filed on Monday, September 21, Vance stressed that his office should have access to Trump’s tax returns because reports from major publications indicate that a “criminal tax fraud” investigation is needed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vance, reporter Matt Naham notes in Law & Crime, filed the brief in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. According to Naham, the brief “cited reports from the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times to provide a ‘snapshot’ for the Court of the Trump Organization’s ‘financial improprieties’ that ‘could potentially violate New York law.’ These articles addressed anything from Trump’s role in the hush money payments Michael Cohen paid out before the 2016 election to allegations that Trump has inflated his net worth to lenders and investors.”

In the appellate brief, Vance’s office argued, “These reports have identified transactions spanning more than a decade, involving individual and corporate actors who were based in New York County.”

Trump and his attorneys have been arguing that Vance’s investigation lacks substance and that he has nothing concrete to go on. Vance’s office, Trump and his allies claim, is harassing the president for no good reason. But in the brief, Vance got into specific reasons why he believes an investigation is needed.

The brief reads, “In particular, if misstatements about business properties, wherever located, were conveyed from that business’ headquarters in New York to New York-based business partners, insurers, potential lenders or tax authorities, those misstatements could establish New York crimes such as Scheme to Defraud (Penal Law § 190.65), Falsification of Business Records (Penal Law § 175.10), Insurance Fraud (Penal Law §§ 176.15-176.30), and Criminal Tax Fraud (Tax Law §§ 1803-1806), among others.”

Naham points out that Vance’s investigation of Trump goes beyond hush money payments made by Cohen, the president’s former personal attorney. Vance’s office, Naham notes, has also been well-aware of a “series of bombshell reports from the Washington Post about the 45th president’s alleged wealth-inflation and the Trump Organization’s alleged tax-dodging strategies — encompassing possible insurance fraud and bank fraud. On Monday, Vance argued, for the first time, that you can add criminal tax fraud to the pile.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Lindsey Graham rails at Dems after flip-flop on court vacancy: ‘They would do this in a New York minute’

Published

3 mins ago

on

September 22, 2020

By

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) insisted on Tuesday that Republicans already have the votes needed to confirm President Donald Trump's eventual Supreme Court nominee.

During an interview with Fox News host Brian Kilmeade, Graham defended changing his 2016 pledge not to confirm a Supreme Court nomination in an election year.

According to Graham, the Democrats' treatment of Justice Brett Kavanaugh caused him to rethink his position.

"The whole game has changed," he explained. "If the shoe were on the other foot, [Democrats] would do this in a New York minute."

"It really pissed me off what they would do to Brett," Graham continued. "I've known him for 20 years."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Russian TV produces deepfake of Trump signing up to work for Putin propaganda network

Published

10 mins ago

on

September 22, 2020

By

On Tuesday, The Daily Beast reported that Russia Today (RT), one of the most prominent Russian state-owned networks, posted a satirical "deepfake" video of President Donald Trump accepting a contract to work for the network — overlaid with his actual words, but superimposed with the fake images to create different context.

"The advert starts with Trump rolling up outside RT HQ in a limo and waddling to a dressing room which has the sign 'Donald Trump: RT Special Host' on the door," reported Jamie Ross. "Proudly holding up a signed RT contract which has '$1,000,000,000' scrawled across it in marker pen, the deep-faked Trump says: 'It was a very nice offer from President Putin.'"

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘It’s very disrespectful to me — I’m in my 70s!’: Dr Fauci knocks down Trump claims about COVID-19 and the elderly

Published

18 mins ago

on

September 22, 2020

By

Dr. Anthony Fauci knocked down President Donald Trump's claims about the coronavirus affecting only older people.

The infectious disease expert apparently took umbrage to the president's assurance to rallygoers Monday in Ohio that only "elderly people with heart problems and other problems" can get sick from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In some states, thousands of people — nobody young," Trump told his supporters. "Below the age of 18, like, nobody. They have a strong immune system, who knows? Take your hat off to the young, because they have a hell of an immune system. But it affects virtually nobody. It’s an amazing thing.”

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE