Mark David Chapman says he was seeking ‘glory’ when he murdered John Lennon
ALBANY, N.Y. — John Lennon’s killer said he was seeking “glory” when he shot the Beatles star in cold blood 40 years ago but now thinks he deserved the death penalty for his “despicable act,” according to a transcript of his most recent parole hearing obtained by the Daily News.Mark David Chapman, who shot Lennon four times outside of his Upper West Side apartment building on Dec. 8, 1980, was denied parole for the 11th time last month.During his appearance before the State Parole Board, Chapman expressed remorse for his actions that night, saying he killed the famed songwriter because he was …
2020 Election
FBI warns of disinformation on US election day
Washington (AFP) - The FBI and the main US cybersecurity agency warned Tuesday that provocateurs could take advantage of a slow vote count in the November 3 election to spread disinformation aimed at discrediting the results."Foreign actors and cybercriminals could create new websites, change existing websites, and create or share corresponding social media content to spread false information," around the election, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said in a joint statement. Such actions could be attempts to discredit the electoral process... (more…)
COVID-19
As CDC reverses itself on COVID-19, Americans are losing trust, warn public-health experts
People who are exposed to a COVID-19 patient but feel fine don’t necessarily need to get tested, the nation’s top public health agency declared in August — only to drop that advice last Friday.The same day, it declared that the coronavirus could spread beyond the 6-foot social distancing threshold, borne by “aerosol” particles that remain aloft for minutes.But this week the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention took down that update, too, saying it shouldn’t have been posted without review.The reversals have alarmed veterans of the public-health community, warning that they could fue... (more…)
Latest Headlines
NASA plans to land woman on moon by 2024 — it just needs $3.2 billion
NASA has announced in a $28 million plan that in 2024 a woman and man will land on the moon for the first time since the last Apollo lunar mission in 1972.The move is in line with its mandate to establish sustainable space exploration by the end of this decade, the agency said Monday, laying out its plan in a 74-page opus.All it needs is $3.2 billion more to build a landing system there, BBC News reported.“With bipartisan support from Congress, our 21st century push to the Moon is well within America’s reach,” NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said in a statement. “As we’ve solidified more of... (more…)