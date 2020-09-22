McConnell: ‘We have an obligation under the Constitution, should we choose to take advantage of it’
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Tuesday described the confirmation of the next Supreme Court justice as both an obligation and a choice for the Senate.
At a press briefing, McConnell responded to questions of hypocrisy in the wake of his decision to push forward with confirming a justice in an election year despite the fact that he had not done so under President Barack Obama.
“Early polls show a majority of Americans disagree with your approach,” one reporter explained to the Senate leader. “They want you to wait. Does that give you pause?”
“Well, as all of us have pointed out, we have an obligation under the Constitution, should we choose to take advantage of it,” McConnell replied, “with a president of the same party as the Senate to advance the nomination.”
“We will certainly do that this year,” he added.
“But do you understand why many Americans view this as a double standard?” the reporter pressed.
“I can only repeat that we have an obligation under the Constitution, should we choose to take advantage of it to fill the vacancy,” McConnell said. “And I assure you, that’s very likely to happen.”
‘Soldiers for Christ’: Trump cabinet Bible study teacher calls elections a ‘spiritual battle’ that ‘believers will win’
Ralph Drollinger, a Bible study teacher who uses his extraordinary access to top government officials in the United States and abroad to push right-wing policies as biblically mandated, distributed a Bible study Monday telling readers that “it is imperative that committed Christians be praying for an outcome that glorifies our Lord, and that believers will win office.”
“Don’t misinterpret the elections: they are first and foremost a spiritual battle requiring mature, spiritual weaponry,” Drollinger wrote in a Bible study distributed Monday. He also repeated his assertion that the only prayers that God hears and acts on are those of Christians.
Facebook warns of restrictions in case of US post-election turmoil
Facebook has contingency plans to block some content on its platform if civil unrest breaks out after the November US election, a top executive said.
Nick Clegg, a former deputy British prime minister who is Facebook's head of global affairs, said the top social platform could take exceptional steps to "restrict the circulation of content" in case of turmoil.
"We have acted aggressively in other parts of the world where we think that there is real civic instability and we obviously have the tools to do that," Clegg said in an interview published Tuesday in the Financial Times, in comments confirmed by AFP.
Ted Cruz ripped for ‘legal sophistry’ for blocking resolution honoring RBG
The Republican conspiracy theory that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg did not actually have dying with to have the winner of the 2020 election choose her replace on the U.S. Supreme Court.
“My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed," Ginsburg dictated in a statement released by her granddaughter, Clara Spera.
But there's a right-wing conspiracy theory that the quote is not accurate, thus giving Republicans freedom to ignore her wish.
On Monday afternoon, the conspiracy theory was pushed by President Donald Trump.
"It just sounds to me like it would be somebody else" -- Trump is still ludicrously insisting that RBG's final wish is somehow a forgery pic.twitter.com/CWJOq1pxT0