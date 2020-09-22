McConnell: ‘We have an obligation under the Constitution, should we choose to take advantage of it’

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Tuesday described the confirmation of the next Supreme Court justice as both an obligation and a choice for the Senate.

At a press briefing, McConnell responded to questions of hypocrisy in the wake of his decision to push forward with confirming a justice in an election year despite the fact that he had not done so under President Barack Obama.

“Early polls show a majority of Americans disagree with your approach,” one reporter explained to the Senate leader. “They want you to wait. Does that give you pause?”

“Well, as all of us have pointed out, we have an obligation under the Constitution, should we choose to take advantage of it,” McConnell replied, “with a president of the same party as the Senate to advance the nomination.”

“We will certainly do that this year,” he added.

“But do you understand why many Americans view this as a double standard?” the reporter pressed.

“I can only repeat that we have an obligation under the Constitution, should we choose to take advantage of it to fill the vacancy,” McConnell said. “And I assure you, that’s very likely to happen.”

Watch the video below from Fox News.