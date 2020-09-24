McConnell’s reply to Trump’s implicit election threat leaves a lot to be desired

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) pushed back against President Donald Trump’s alarming refusal to commit to a peaceful transition of power if he loses the general election in November.

The Kentucky lawmaker took to Twitter on Thursday morning to address the situation.

“The winner of the November 3rd election will be inaugurated on January 20th,” McConnell tweeted. “There will be an orderly transition just as there has been every four years since 1792.”

While McConnell’s tweet suggests he will take a law-abiding approach to the upcoming election, it would not be the first time the Senate leader has gone back on his word. In fact, his latest remarks come less than one week after his last hypocritical gambit. Hours after Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away, McConnell abruptly announced he and Senate Republics support a new justice nominee from President Donald Trump.

McConnell’s stance sparked outrage at the timing of the situation given his refusal to uphold Former President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland. The Senate majority refused to hold a Senate vote for Obama’s nominee despite him having 10 months left in office before the 2016 election, claiming that the voters should weigh in on the decision. But now, he’s attempting to rush a vote on Trump’s behalf after the 2020 election has already begun.

Based on his questionable actions regarding the Supreme Court battle, many Twitter users are not convinced McConnell or Senate Republicans would be willing to stand against Trump, enforce the law, and protect America’s if needed. Twitter users are demanding that McConnell specifically state his intent to uphold the law where the election is concerned.

We need to hear you say you’ll wait for the mail in votes to be counted, won’t support trumped up election lawsuits & will insist on Joe Biden’s inauguration if he’s the winner, as well as Trump’s departure. Otherwise these are just words. — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) September 24, 2020

Good start. Now: will you commit to (1) allow all mail-in ballots to be counted before anyone declares a winner and (2) not permit state legislatures to certify winners contrary to the vote? — Elie Honig (@eliehonig) September 24, 2020

"The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president."

—Senate Majority Leader McConnell, February 2016 — Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) September 24, 2020

Based on Trump’s remarks yesterday, Americans are bracing for a turbulent presidential election with results that could possibly be challenged and prolonged if the president insists on taking the approach he’s already hinted at.