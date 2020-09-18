Medical expert doubts Trump’s claim every American will have a COVID vaccine by April: ‘I don’t see how that’s possible’

Speaking on CNN this Friday, professor of tropical medicine, Dr. Peter Hotez, pushed back on President Trump’s claim that every American will have access to a coronavirus vaccine by April.

According to Hotez, there’s “just too many unknowns right now” for Trump or any other administration official “to make such a statement.

Even if the vaccines currently in development work, “we don’t have the details on the distribution,” he added.

“There’s going to be a lot of unknown questions,” he continued. “We have to really take it in stages.”

