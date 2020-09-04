Melania Trump denies scandal confirmed by Fox News: ‘This is not journalism’
The Trump administration continues to panic over reports that the commander-in-chief has contempt for those who serve in America’s armed forces.
The report originated in The Atlantic. On Thursday, it was widely confirmed by the Associated Press and The Washington Post.
On Friday, Fox News also confirmed the report.
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) September 4, 2020
But first lady Melania Trump said the “story is not true.”
“This is not journalism – It is activism. And it is a disservice to the people of our great nation,” she said.
.@TheAtlantic story is not true. It has become a very dangerous time when anonymous sources are believed above all else, & no one knows their motivation. This is not journalism – It is activism. And it is a disservice to the people of our great nation.
— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) September 4, 2020
Here is the Fox News reporting on the scandal:
Two former sr Trump admin officials confirm .@JeffreyGoldberg reporting that President Trump disparaged veterans and did not want to drive to honor American war dead at Aisne-Marne Cemetery outside Paris.
— Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) September 4, 2020
This former official heard the President say about American veterans: "What's in it for them? They don't make any money." Source: "It was a character flaw of the President. He could not understand why someone would die for their country, not worth it."
— Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) September 4, 2020
Re: trip to mark 100th anniversary of WW I
Source: "The President was not in a good mood. Macron had said something that made him mad about American reliability and the need perhaps for a European army. He questioned why he had to go to two cemeteries. 'Why do I have to do two'?"
— Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) September 4, 2020
When asked IF the President could have driven to the Aisne-Marne Cemetery, this former official said confidently:
"The President drives a lot. The other world leaders drove to the cemeteries. He just didn't want to go."
— Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) September 4, 2020
Regarding McCain, "The President just hated John McCain. He always asked, 'Why do you see him as a hero?" Two sources confirmed the President did not want flags lowered but others in the White House ordered them at half mast. There was a stand off and then the President relented.
— Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) September 4, 2020
