Metropolitan Opera cancels entire 2020-21 season over coronavirus
New York’s Metropolitan Opera on Wednesday announced the “painful” cancellation of its entire 2020-21 season over the still-spreading coronavirus pandemic.
The decision marks a major blow for New York’s decimated arts and culture industry, a moneymaker and cornerstone of life for the city that’s seen its live arts institutions — including the Broadway theater district — go dark.
Covid-19 has the Metropolitan Opera suffering one of the most serious crises in its 137-year history. Shows now will not resume before September 2021 at the earliest.
“The inability to perform is taking a tremendous toll on our company,” said the Met’s general manager, Peter Gelb, in a statement.
“Our future relies on making strong artistic strides, while collectively reducing our costs until the audience has fully returned.”
The Met said it based its “painful” decision to cancel the entirety of its current season on the advice of health officials, saying it would be unsafe to resume rehearsals and productions until “a vaccine is widely in use, herd immunity is established, and the wearing of masks and social distancing is no longer a medical requirement.”
“Health officials have said this will likely take at least five to six months after a vaccine is initially made available,” the organization said.
The pandemic forced the 3,800-seat opera house closed in mid-March. A few weeks later the company furloughed its some 1,000 full-time employees without pay.
The Met also announced Terence Blanchard’s “Fire Shut Up in My Bones” would open the 2021-22 season next fall.
Blanchard’s second opera — a coming-of-age tale based on the memoir of columnist Charles Blow, which grapples with racism, sexuality and abuse — will be the first production by a black composer ever staged at the esteemed opera house.
2020 Election
‘I have to leave for an emergency phone call’: Trump splits from his own press conference for a ‘big call’
President Donald Trump was late for his 6:00 PM press conference and literally left in the middle for an "emergency" phone call.
"I have to leave for an emergency phone call," Trump told reporters in the White House press briefing room. As he tried to leave one reporter peppered him with spot-on questions about this afternoon's decision by a grand jury to not charge any of the three Louisville police officers for the killing of Breonna Taylor.
Asked what the call was about, Trump replied, "I have a big call."
Watch:
Wow. Trump says he has to take "an emergency phone call" and walks away while ignoring a reporter's shouted question about what his message is to people who are upset over Breonna Taylor's killing pic.twitter.com/EWsjJOGwsg
Latest Headlines
North Korea shot dead South Korean in its waters: Seoul
North Korean forces shot dead a South Korean fisheries official who disappeared off a patrol vessel and ended up in Pyongyang's waters, Seoul's defense ministry said Thursday, calling it an "outrageous act".
The 47-year-old man had been on board a vessel near the western border island of Yeonpyeong, the ministry said in a statement.
After analyzing intelligence, the South Korean military had "confirmed that the North fired at a South Korean national found in the northern seas and cremated his body", it said."We sternly warn North Korea that all responsibilities for this incident lie with it," it added.
2020 Election
‘Five-alarm fire’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe explains why Trump is rushing to smash democracy
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough sounded the alarm that President Donald Trump had no intention of giving up the White House.
The president has admitted that he wants to ram through a new Supreme Court justice to help decide the election in his favor, and the "Morning Joe" host was shocked -- yet not surprised -- that Trump refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power.
"Some remarkable things that, actually, could be both shocking and not surprising at the same time considering that they come from Donald Trump," Scarborough said.
"For the first time in the history of this republic, you have a president of the United States, who will not commit to a peaceful transfer of power," he added. "At the same time he's asking Republicans to lie to their constituents and go back on what they said four years ago and ram through a Supreme Court justice. Why? Because he needs that Supreme Court justice to vote for him on any election disputes that he stirs up. That is pretty much a five-alarm fire."