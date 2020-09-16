Quantcast
Connect with us

Michael Caputo announces he’s taking a ‘leave of absence’ until after the election

Published

2 hours ago

on

Michael Caputo a former Russian PR agent who later advised Trump/SCreenshot

Michael Caputo went on a bizarre Facebook rant this weekend about an armed insurrection upon the United States. He revealed he was afraid of long shadows on his ceiling and warned that there were members of “the resistance” in the CDC who wanted to see President Donald Trump fail.

After a lot of stories about Caputo’s statement, he removed the post and deleted his Twitter account. But on Wednesday night, he announced that after a conversation with Secretary Alex Azar and Trump, he would be taking a “medical leave of absence” for 60 days to deal with “a lymphatic issue.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sixty days means Caputo won’t come back to the government until 12 days after the election.

Regardless of his politics, hopefully, Caputo can get the help he needs and recover.

See his statement on Twitter.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Bill Barr wanted to arrest a city’s mayor for trying to keep police and protesters apart

Published

35 mins ago

on

September 16, 2020

By

While Attorney General Bill Barr was outed for trying to charge protesters with sedition, it appears he also wanted to indict Seattle's mayor.

The New York Times reported Wednesday that Barr was livid that Mayor Jenny Durkan created "protest zones," to keep protesters isolated in a specific area and away from police. The zone stopped police and protesters from clashing, which had been a problem in other cities where police moved in on protesters and where protesters would throw water bottles and other items at police.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Michael Cohen explains why Trump will always fail in town halls where he can’t control the questions

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 16, 2020

By

Former lawyer to President Donald Trump, Michael Cohen, appeared on MSNBC's Joy Reid Wednesday to explain some of the behavior witnessed during the ABC News Town Hall on Tuesday.

Reid talked about a Latina woman who told a story about her mother, who she just lost to breast cancer, and asked about immigration issues.

"One of her dreams was to become a citizen, and she did ten days before she died and I did it, too," said She pushed me so hard to do it, and I did it this past 28th. I’m here because of her... We lost our jobs, but we learned how to love our family. So I’m saying that from her. Her question for you was — because she writes this question — what will you do for our immigration system, what will you change to make more people like me and like her to become citizens and vote?" the woman asked through tears.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Professor who told Trump to let her finish says she cried after the event: ‘He didn’t answer any of our questions’

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 16, 2020

By

Assistant Professor Ellesia Blaque was the woman who shut down President Donald Trump when he tried to interrupt her during the ABC Town Hall on Tuesday. In an interview with MSNBC's Joy Reid, she confessed that she went outside and cried after the event was over because of the hopelessness.

The Kutztown University educator explained that she felt like she was giving a class lecture, and one of her students tried to interrupt her.

"When you said stop and let me finish my question, every Black woman in America knew you, we all know you," said Reid introducing Blaque. She asked if Blaque ever felt like she got an answer to her question.

Continue Reading
 
 