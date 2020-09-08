Michael Cohen dishes to Maddow on Trump’s mental state: ‘’He’s not the same person’
MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow on Tuesday interviewed longtime Donald Trump “fixer” Michael Cohen about his forthcoming tell-all book on the president.
“Over time, do you feel like his sentience has declined, in what you’re describing there in terms of his spelling or the way that he speaks or sometimes has trouble with words?” she asked “Has that changed over time? Is he the same person that speaks now that you recognize from your time working with him for all those years?”
“He’s not the same person that I knew going back years ago,” Cohen replied.
“He was always gruff. He was always a certain way, but the power that he now has has gone to his head,” he explained.
“He wants to be an autocrat. He wants to be the president of this country for life,” he continued. “He wants to be just like [Vladimir] Putin, just like Kim Jong-Un, like Nicolás Maduro, like Mohammed bin Salman.”
“He’s not joking. He doesn’t have a sense of humor, he doesn’t laugh or tell jokes, he doesn’t have a sense of humor,” Cohen said. “He means it when he says it and my book is intended to really open the eyes of the 38% base of his that no matter what Donald Trump does it’s acceptable to them. And he doesn’t care and they don’t care.”
Watch:
