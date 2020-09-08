Michael Cohen explains how Trump could get off scot-free — by resigning so Pence can pardon him
On MSNBC Tuesday in an interview with Rachel Maddow, President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney and fixer Michael Cohen laid out a scenario for how the president could immunize himself from prosecution for any federal crimes he has committed.
“You went to prison for those felonies. He’s clearly the one who directed the commission of those felonies,” said Maddow. “You say, at the very end of the book, that the president and Attorney General William Barr ousted the U.S. attorney of New York and tried to install effectively the president’s golfing buddy as the new U.S. attorney there because the president, in your view, wanted to arrange for himself to be indicted while he’s still in office because that would give him the opportunity to pardon himself after he lost the election. I just wanted to make sure that I understand the point that you’re making there.”
“Well, my theory is that if he loses, there’s still the time between the election and the time that the next president would take office,” said Cohen. “During that time, my suspicion is that he will resign as president, he will allow Mike Pence to take over, and he will then go ahead and have Mike Pence pardon him. And it’s a very — let’s just say it’s a very Nixon type of event, and it was probably discussed between Roger Stone and President Trump at some point. That this is certainly one way to avoid any potential prison time.”
GOP senator apologizes after a staffer is caught on tape saying what Republicans actually believe on health care
North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis — viewed as one of the most vulnerable GOP senators in 2020 — has found himself in an uncomfortable situation after a staffer’s excessively honest comments to a constituent were caught on tape.
As first reported by WRAL, Bev Veals of Carolina Beach, a three-time cancer survivor, called her senator out of fear that her health insurance was at risk. She has previously faced medical bankruptcy and difficulty accessing care, WRAL said, and her husband was furloughed because of the pandemic. She wanted assurance that she’d have coverage if she lost her health insurance.
Mary Trump among those demanding Congress impeach Attorney General Bill Barr
On Tuesday, Attorney General Bill Barr moved in court for his Department of Justice to intervene in an explosive legal case involving President Donald Trump.
"The US Justice Department, in an extraordinary move on Tuesday, asked to take over the defense of President Donald Trump in a defamation lawsuit filed against him by E. Jean Carroll, a woman who has accused Trump of sexual assault," CNN reports. "While the alleged sexual assault occurred long before Trump became President, the Justice Department argued that it must take over because Trump's comments spurring the defamation lawsuit came while he was in office. The move -- defending Trump at taxpayer expense -- comes amid ongoing criticism that the Justice Department has acted in the President's personal interests."
Bill Barr ripped for ‘insane position’ in Trump in rape case: Legal experts say ‘DOJ is way out of line here’
