Michael Cohen reveals his ‘greatest fear’ — which involves Trump starting a war

Former Donald Trump “fixer” Michael Cohen warned of bloodshed during an exclusive interview with NBC News anchor Lester Holt.

Holt as Cohen if he thought Trump would win the 2020 presidential election.

“So Donald Trump will do anything and everything within which to win. And I believe that includes manipulating the ballots,” Cohen said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I believe that he would even go so far as to start a war in order to prevent himself from being removed from office,” he warned. “My biggest fear is that there will not be a peaceful transition of power in 2020.”