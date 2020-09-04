Quantcast
Michael Cohen reveals his ‘greatest fear’ — which involves Trump starting a war

Published

1 min ago

on

Composite image of NBC News anchor Lester Holt and Michael Cohen (screengrab)

Former Donald Trump “fixer” Michael Cohen warned of bloodshed during an exclusive interview with NBC News anchor Lester Holt.

Holt as Cohen if he thought Trump would win the 2020 presidential election.

“So Donald Trump will do anything and everything within which to win. And I believe that includes manipulating the ballots,” Cohen said.

“I believe that he would even go so far as to start a war in order to prevent himself from being removed from office,” he warned. “My biggest fear is that there will not be a peaceful transition of power in 2020.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
2020 Election

Melania Trump denies scandal confirmed by Fox News: ‘This is not journalism’

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 4, 2020

By

The Trump administration continues to panic over reports that the commander-in-chief has contempt for those who serve in America's armed forces.

The report originated in The Atlantic. On Thursday, it was widely confirmed by the Associated Press and The Washington Post.

On Friday, Fox News also confirmed the report.

https://twitter.com/gtconway3d/status/1301996440248553473

But first lady Melania Trump said the "story is not true."

"This is not journalism - It is activism. And it is a disservice to the people of our great nation," she said.

2020 Election

No, a Texas man was not indicted for filling out 1,700 mail-in ballots, despite what Attorney General William Barr said

Published

5 hours ago

on

September 4, 2020

By

In his latest warning about the dangers of mass mail-in voting, Attorney General William P. Barr pointed to a case in Texas that he said highlighted the risk of fraud.

“Elections that have been held with mail have found substantial fraud and coercion,” Barr told CNN on Wednesday. “For example, we indicted someone in Texas, 1,700 ballots collected, he — from people who could vote, he made them out and voted for the person he wanted to. Okay?”

Federal prosecutors brought no such indictment. And while a Justice Department spokeswoman said Barr was referring to a local prosecution involving suspected mail-in voting fraud in a city council election, the assistant district attorney on that case said Barr’s description doesn’t match the facts.

2020 Election

Texas GOP won’t back nominee who was arrested for DWI — and caught with ‘crack pipes’

Published

5 hours ago

on

September 4, 2020

By

The Texas Republican Party will not back state Senate nominee Vanessa Tijerina following her arrest for driving while intoxicated and with multiple "crack pipes" while her children were in her car, The Dallas Morning News reported Friday.

The Texas GOP cited “multiple arrests and shocking evidence of driving under the influence” as the reason they would not support Tijerina's bid in the 27th Senate District.

