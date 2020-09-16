Michael Cohen reveals Trump’s ‘biggest fear’ about having his tax returns released in CNN interview

President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota on Tuesday that President Donald Trump has much to fear about having his tax returns released.

During an interview to promote his new book, titled “Disloyal,” Cohen was asked by Camerota why Trump is so reluctant to release his tax returns despite pledging for years to make them public.

Cohen replied that, for one thing, they would reveal Trump isn’t nearly as rich as he pretends to be.

“He doesn’t report the income he claims,” the former Trump attorney explained. “His wealth is not as significant, and I imagine they were probably lenient in how they took deductions.”

However, Cohen also said that being exposed for not being as wealthy as he has claimed is not the president’s biggest worry.

“His biggest fear is, if that tax return was released, there’s a whole slew of accountants and forensic accountants that will rip through it and he will end up with a massive tax bill, penalties, fines, and possibly even tax fraud,” he said.

