Michael Flynn’s attorney claims ‘executive privilege’ — then demands judge recuse himself

Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn’s lawyers are trying a new tactic to try and get rid of the judge who accepted the guilty plea last year and began the sentencing phase of the trial.

The moment came after Flynn’s lawyer, Sidney Powell revealed that she has spoken to the president about Flynn’s case, but not before she tried to invoke executive privilege without being an executive, former Army prosecutor Glenn Kirschner tweeted. Powell never had a problem with Judge Sullivan until today. She did, however, write a letter to Attorney General Bill Barr telling him to tell the prosecutors to withdraw the charges of Flynn.

ADVERTISEMENT

WOW! Judge Sullivan asked Flynn's attorney, Sidney Powell, if she talked about Flynn's case with Trump. She tried to invoke executive privilege!!! Then she said she updated Trump personally on the Flynn case!!! — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) September 29, 2020

Flynn's lawyer invoked executive privilege in an effort to refuse to answer Judge Sullivan's questions about her conversations w/Trump. Executive privilege is "the right of the president/high-level executive branch officers to w/hold info from Congress/courts/the public." — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) September 29, 2020

Flynn's attorney just said she met with Trump and asked him NOT to issue a pardon for Flynn! — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) September 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Flynn's attorney just demanded that Judge Sullivan recuse himself form the case immediately. — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) September 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Judge Flynn's lawyer NEVER field a motion for Judge Sullivan to recuse himself from the case before beginning her rant in court today. — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) September 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Flynn's attorney wrote a letter to Barr asking him to remove the (prior) prosecutors on the Flynn case! — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) September 29, 2020

“Powell can’t invoke executive privilege because she’s not a government employee. Trump is also obviously not her client,” said former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti.

ADVERTISEMENT

Powell made the oral motion for the judge to recuse, which was totally out of order and improper, as a way of buying time. Now she gets to drag this out and continue her behind-the-scenes lobbying of Trump and Barr. https://t.co/7yu5qkluZL — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) September 29, 2020

Kirschner wondered if Judge Sullivan was foreshadowing when he asked prosecutors, “if I deny the motion to dismiss the case, what would the next step be? Would defendant Flynn attempt to withdraw his plea based on an ineffective assistance of counsel claim?”

He went on to say that the motion made in court that Sullivan recuse himself was out of order and doesn’t follow court procedure. He assumed that the lawyer was just trying to buy some time.

ADVERTISEMENT