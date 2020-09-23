Quantcast
Connect with us

Michele Bachmann says Biden will install ‘Marxist’ government within first 100 days

Published

1 min ago

on

Then-Rep. Michele Bachmann (R-MN) during a CNN interview on July 15, 2014.

During a Sept. 18 appearance on a podcast hosted by pastor Todd Coconato, right-wing former Rep. Michele Bachmann warned that if Joe Biden is elected president, the Democratic Party will turn the United States into a communist nation within the first 100 days of his presidency and America will be “done.”

“This is a revolution in the street,” Bachmann said. “It parallels communist takeovers in nation after nation for the last 103 years. This is a communist revolution and take over in our streets, and really Joe Biden is the nonessential candidate. From his party’s perspective, they don’t care who’s at the top of the ticket because what they know is that 100 days after the election, should Joe Biden prevail, they intend to put in, I believe, a Marxist form of government. They’ll have it done in about 100 days. We’ll never go back to who we were before, so this is not a normal election—this is the existential election of our lifetime. That’s what we need to understand.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Either we’ll go on as the America we formerly knew or we’re done,” she added. “We’re done. I hate to say it, but I’ve been at the top of the top in Washington, D.C., and I have watched this every second of my life every day since. This is where we’re at. We either have a chance to go back to where we were and have America become great again or we’re done. We’re done.”

Michele Bachmann Warns That Joe Biden Will Make America Communist Within 100 Days from Right Wing Watch on Vimeo.

 

This article was originally published at Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Michigan man tests positive for COVID-19 after attending Trump rally

Published

28 mins ago

on

September 23, 2020

By

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘There is no justice for Breonna Taylor’s family’: Martin Luther King III

Published

33 mins ago

on

September 23, 2020

By

In wake of the announcement that no police would face consequences, after shooting Breonna Taylor while serving an illogical warrant, protesters took to the streets with frustration and anger.

The grand jury announced that it would charge one police officer for wanton endangerment for firing his gun blindly into Taylor’s apartment and hitting nearby housing. Taylor had dated a man several months prior who was already in police custody, but police wanted to search her house because they thought her ex-boyfriend was getting mail there. Taylor's boyfriend thought their apartment was being burglarized, called 911 and braced for being attacked by the possible burglars. Taylor wasn't suspected of being involved in her ex-boyfriend crimes, but the judge in the case agreed to the "no-knock warrant" anyway.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

The Republican coup d’etat has begun

Published

51 mins ago

on

September 23, 2020

By

said Tuesday I thought the Republicans would wait until the lame-duck period of the 116th Congress to follow through with confirming a new US Supreme Court justice. I was mistaken, evidently. According to the Post, Lindsey Graham, the head of the Senate Judiciary Committee, wants the process wrapped up by October’s end. The president, meanwhile, told reporters Tuesday he needed nine justices to handle “the unsolicited millions of ballots” expected to come in, by which he meant a loyal court majority to hand him victory after he alleges fraud in the form of very cool and very legal absentee votes, a necessity stemming from his failure to protect the country from a lethal virus that has killed more than 205,500 Americans, per Worldometer.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE