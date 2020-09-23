Michigan man tests positive for COVID-19 after attending Trump rally

According to NBC News, at least one person has tested positive for coronavirus in the wake of President Trump’s rally in Freeland, Michigan, this September 10.

NBC’s Heidi Przybyla points out however that the Michigan Health Department cannot confirm if the person was COVID-positive before the rally or if they contracted it on site.

NEW: At least 1 person who attended Trump’s Sept. 10 rally in Freeland, MI, has since tested positive for COVID-19. MI Health Dpt. "is unable to say whether this person already had COVID-19 prior to attending the rally or whether the individual contracted COVID-19 at the rally. — Heidi Przybyla (@HeidiNBC) September 23, 2020