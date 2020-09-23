Quantcast
Michigan man tests positive for COVID-19 after attending Trump rally

Published

1 min ago

on

According to NBC News, at least one person has tested positive for coronavirus in the wake of President Trump’s rally in Freeland, Michigan, this September 10.

NBC’s Heidi Przybyla points out however that the Michigan Health Department cannot confirm if the person was COVID-positive before the rally or if they contracted it on site.

‘There is no justice for Breonna Taylor’s family’: Martin Luther King III

Published

3 mins ago

on

September 23, 2020

By

In wake of the announcement that no police would face consequences, after shooting Breonna Taylor while serving an illogical warrant, protesters took to the streets with frustration and anger.

The grand jury announced that it would charge one police officer for wanton endangerment for firing his gun blindly into Taylor’s apartment and hitting nearby housing. Taylor had dated a man several months prior who was already in police custody, but police wanted to search her house because they thought her ex-boyfriend was getting mail there. Taylor's boyfriend thought their apartment was being burglarized, called 911 and braced for being attacked by the possible burglars. Taylor wasn't suspected of being involved in her ex-boyfriend crimes, but the judge in the case agreed to the "no-knock warrant" anyway.

The Republican coup d’etat has begun

Published

22 mins ago

on

September 23, 2020

By

said Tuesday I thought the Republicans would wait until the lame-duck period of the 116th Congress to follow through with confirming a new US Supreme Court justice. I was mistaken, evidently. According to the Post, Lindsey Graham, the head of the Senate Judiciary Committee, wants the process wrapped up by October’s end. The president, meanwhile, told reporters Tuesday he needed nine justices to handle “the unsolicited millions of ballots” expected to come in, by which he meant a loyal court majority to hand him victory after he alleges fraud in the form of very cool and very legal absentee votes, a necessity stemming from his failure to protect the country from a lethal virus that has killed more than 205,500 Americans, per Worldometer.

Trump’s DOJ moved to block publication of tell-all book about Melania: report

Published

28 mins ago

on

September 23, 2020

By

The Justice Department and lawyers worked on behalf of Melania Trump to block the release of an explosive tell-all book that was written by a close friend and adviser of hers, the Daily Beast reports.

Stephanie Winton Wolkoff wrote the book "Melania & Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady." After the Daily Beast's initial report on the book, longtime Donald Trump attorney Marc Kasowitz, also now representing Melania, "sent a letter to Wilkoff and her publisher, Simon & Schuster, saying the book was in breach of a confidentiality clause in a Gratuitous Services Agreement between the First Lady and Wolkoff dated August 22, 2017," the Beast reported this Wednesday.

