Michigan pastor rants about female genital mutilation in racist email to Asian NYT reporter

Published

2 hours ago

on

A pastor from Macomb Township, Michigan has apologized for sending a racist email to a New York Times reporter that included a rant about female genital mutilation.

Click On Detroit reports that the Rev. Dave Muns decided to send New York Times reporter Sarah Jeong an angry email after he read a series of quotes that were falsely attributed to her in a viral social media meme.

Among other things, the meme falsely accuses Jeong of advocating for a “castration lottery” for white men, which is something she has never said.

This was enough for Muns to send Jeong a racist screed over email.

“How about if we took all the little bitter Asian woman and had a lottery and cut their clits like the Muslims do,” he wrote. “Not a very classy position is it, neither is your trashy little bitter personality towards white men. Only in a world where journalism is controlled by brain dead Liberals do you people even have jobs.”

Muns told Click On Detroit that he regrets sending the email, and that he plans to apologize to Jeong for insulting her on the basis of phony quotes.

“Should I have responded? Probably not, but in light of the summer we’ve had, all that’s going on, I just caved,” he explained.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
