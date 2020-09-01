Quantcast
Connect with us

Mike Pence gives a halting and evasive answer when pressed about reports on Trump’s mysterious hospital visit

Published

1 min ago

on

A new report from New York Times reporter Michael Shmidt’s book about Donald Trump has refocused attention on the president’s unexpected visit last November to Walter Reed Medical Center, a trip that has never been fully explained.

The White House claimed that the president was simply going in early for the first phase of his annual physical, though as many people pointed out, that’s not a thing. And Schmidt reported that Vice President Mike Pence was told to be on standby to take over the duties of the presidency in case the president went under anesthesia, though reportedly that step was not necessary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fox News host Bret Baier brought up the reporting Tuesday night during an interview with Pence, seeming to catch the vice president off-guard. Pence clearly wanted to avoid answering the question, and when pinned down, claimed he didn’t “recall” being on “standby” — extremely evasive language that suggests he may be relying on technicalities to justify essentially lying to the public.

“Is [Schmidt’s report] true?” asked Baier.

“Um,” Pence said, taking a beat. “President Donald Trump is in excellent health.” (This is not true.)

He continued, still talking around the question: “And um, Bret, I’m always informed of the president’s movements. And whether it was on that day or any other day, I’m informed. But there was nothing out of the ordinary about that moment or that day, and I just refer any other questions to the White House physician.”

Baier kept pushing: “But as far as being on standby?”

ADVERTISEMENT

It was a clear opportunity for a flat denial of Schmidt’s story, but Pence couldn’t manage it. He continued with weasel words.

“I don’t, I don’t recall being told to be on ‘standby,'” he said, emphasizing the word as if to suggest the importance of the precise language of his denial. “I was informed that the president had a doctor’s appointment.”

“I don’t want to spend too much time on it, I just want to be clear—” Baier said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I gotta tell ya, part of this job is that you’re always on standby as president of the United States,” Pence said. “But the American people can be confident that this president is in remarkable good health.”

It’s not clear why he couldn’t just say: “That story is not true.” Which, of course, suggests it is true. It doesn’t mean that rumors Trump had “mini-strokes” — which the president denied on Twitter — are true, however. It may be more likely that the president had some kind of medical need that he is too embarrassed to tell the public about. But the fact that the White House seems to be lying and misleading about what happened is unacceptable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the clip below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Another presidential recount in Florida? The fight over the details is already playing out

Published

3 mins ago

on

September 1, 2020

By

In November 2018, Florida faced its biggest recount nightmare since the 2000 presidential election. There were three statewide races to simultaneously recount, including a U.S. Senate race with a vexing problem. Days after the election, Sen. Bill Nelson, the Democratic incumbent, was trailing Republican Gov. Rick Scott by 12,500 votes. It looked like 30,000 voters in reliably blue Broward County had not voted in that high-stakes race. The missing votes seemed implausible.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘Nightmare scenario’: Here’s how Trump could claim ‘incredible victory’ in November before all the ballots are counted

Published

25 mins ago

on

September 1, 2020

By

A top Democratic data firm warned that election night could be plunged into "chaos" if President Donald Trump appears to have a big lead in Election Day vote before all of the mail-in ballots are counted.

"We believe that on Election Night, we are going to see Donald Trump in a stronger position than the reality actually is," Josh Mendelsohn, the head of the Michael Bloomberg-funded data firm Hawkfish, told Axios.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

What’s a ‘mini-stroke’? Experts weigh in on Trump’s mysterious hospital visit

Published

29 mins ago

on

September 1, 2020

By

This story, like so many others involving Trump, begins with a tweet.

On Tuesday, Trump posted on Twitter that "they are trying to say that your favorite President, me, went to Walter Reed Medical Center, having suffered a series of mini-strokes." He denounced this supposed report as "FAKE NEWS" and insinuated that his opponent in the upcoming election, Democratic nominee Joe Biden, might actually be the one with the neurological health issues.

This tweet raised eyebrows because, before it was posted, the idea that Trump had had a "mini-stroke" was not reported by anyone in the mainstream media. A White House aide later explained that Trump had been responding to a Monday tweet by Joe Lockhart, who had served as press secretary to President Bill Clinton. This only raised more questions, however, since Lockhart had merely asked, "Did [Donald] Trump have a stroke which he is hiding from the American public?" Lockhart never said anything about "a series of mini-strokes"; nor did Michael S. Schmidt, a New York Times reporter whose upcoming book mentions that Trump made a surprise visit in November to Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

Continue Reading
 
 