Millions raised to allow Florida felons to pay debts and vote
Billionaire Michael Bloomberg, singer John Legend and basketball star LeBron James are among donors who have raised $20 million to pay the debts of thousands of Florida felons so they can vote — a move that could affect the outcome of November’s US presidential election.
The Florida Rights Restoration Commission (FRRC) said Tuesday it had raised the money to pay off the debts of ex-convicts in the state who had finished their prison sentences.
The organization’s work was in response to a new law in the southern state blocking the voting rights of felons who had completed their prison sentences but still had outstanding fines or court fees.
The measure could block some 750,000 people — who are disproportionately black and Hispanic — from voting, an especially important figure given the critical role closely contested Florida could play in deciding the winner of the election.
Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York who ran for the Democratic presidential nomination before Joe Biden secured his spot earlier this year, was one of the effort’s biggest contributors.
“The right to vote is fundamental to our democracy and no American should be denied that right,” he said in a statement.
“We are determined to end disenfranchisement and the discrimination that has always driven it.”
More than 44,000 people throughout the country participated in the fundraising, including Michael Jordan, Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello, director Stephen Spielberg and his wife Kate Capshaw.
Organizations such as Warner Music, Levi Strauss, MTV, Comedy Central, VH1, the Miami Dolphins, Orlando Magic and Miami Heat also donated.
“The democracy that we envision is not one where an American is forced to choose between putting food on the table or voting,” said FRRC executive director Desmond Meade.
“With this effort, we are creating a more inclusive democracy that we all can be proud of.”
The law in question was signed last year by governor Ron DeSantis, an ally of Republican President Donald Trump, in an effort to restrict the voting access of what the FRRC calls “returning citizens”.
It was finally put in place this month after a circuit court of appeals in Atlanta — including judge Barbara Lagoa, one of Trump’s potential candidates to fill the Supreme Court vacancy left by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg — voted to uphold it.
Some 1.4 million formerly incarcerated people in Florida had originally re-gained their right to vote without conditions in a 2018 referendum.
© 2020 AFP
2020 Election
They ‘just want to watch the world burn’: Psychological analysis reveals 14 key traits that explain Trump supporters
As he himself said even before he won the presidential election in 2016, “I could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose voters.” Unfortunately for the American people, this wild-sounding claim appears to be truer than not, at least for the majority of his supporters, and that is something that should disturb us. It should also motivate us to explore the science underlying such peculiar human behavior, so we can learn from it, and potentially inoculate against it.
2020 Election
Chaos at Trump White House as impending staff shake-ups revealed ahead of election
The Trump administration is wreaking havoc again with its latest shake-up within government agencies as the White House says it’s preparing for President Donald Trump to be re-elected.
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows sent out an email to administration officials on Monday. According to Axios, Meadows explained the impending changes.
“To prepare for the upcoming transition, I’ve asked John McEntee to look at replacing the White House Liaisons (WHLs) at many of your agencies. John will be working with outgoing liaisons to explore other opportunities,” Meadows said. “As you know, WHLs are senior-level staff responsible for managing the political appointee portfolio. The WHLs serve as a contact for the White House within each agency, rather than as the agency’s contact back to the White House and therefore these selections are at the discretion of the White House.”
2020 Election
Trump openly admits he wants to fill RBG vacancy before Election Day so his new Justice can help fight mail-in ballots
"They aren't hiding that they want to confirm a new Trump justice so that justice can steal the election."
Speaking to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House Tuesday evening, President Donald Trump frankly stated his motive for rushing to fill the Supreme Court vacancy left by the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg: To help him dispute the legitimacy of mail-in ballots in the November election.