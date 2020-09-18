Mitch McConnell vows there will be a Senate floor vote on Trump’s nominee to replace Ruth Bader Gingsburg

Despite refusing to hold a vote after President Barack Obama nominated Merrick Garland in 2016, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has reversed course and promised that Trump’s nominee to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) trolled McConnell with by repeating McConnell’s exact line on the situation.

The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 18, 2020

But McConnell is singing a different tune with Donald Trump in the nominee.

“President Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate,” McConnell said in a statement released Friday.

The Senate and the nation mourn the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the conclusion of her extraordinary American life. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/NOwYLhDxIk — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) September 19, 2020