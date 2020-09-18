Mitch McConnell vows there will be a Senate floor vote on Trump’s nominee to replace Ruth Bader Gingsburg
Despite refusing to hold a vote after President Barack Obama nominated Merrick Garland in 2016, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has reversed course and promised that Trump’s nominee to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) trolled McConnell with by repeating McConnell’s exact line on the situation.
The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president.
— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 18, 2020
But McConnell is singing a different tune with Donald Trump in the nominee.
“President Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate,” McConnell said in a statement released Friday.
The Senate and the nation mourn the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the conclusion of her extraordinary American life.
My full statement: pic.twitter.com/NOwYLhDxIk
— Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) September 19, 2020
2020 Election
Brit Hume urges Trump not to ‘put the country through this’ by replacing RBG before the election
Fox News contributor Brit Hume reacted to the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg by cautioning Republican leaders against replacing the liberal icon before the November election.
Hume made the remarks on Fox News after noting that both President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) have previously vowed to hypothetically have a nominee approved before the election.
"Lindsey Graham back in 2018... said that even if were were just into the primary season, he would not want to see a nominee advance in the election year," Hume explained. "I think the circumstances may have changed since [McConnell] outlined that."
2020 Election
Embattled GOP Senator caught fundraising on the Supreme Court within minutes of RBG’s death: report
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away on Saturday night.
For many Americans, the death was so troubling that "No. No. No." trended nationwide on Twitter.
But for embattled Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA), the death was apparently an opportunity to raise campaign cash, according to the local political website Iowa Starting Line.
Ernst is being challenged in November by Democrat Theresa Greenfield. The Des Moines Register newspaper is set to release new poll results on the race on Saturday.
2020 Election
GOP Senator Murkowski said she will not vote for Ginsburg’s replacement before an election: report
In an interview shortly before it was announced that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had passed away from complications from pancreatic cancer, Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) told a reporter that she would not vote for a Supreme Court replacement with less than 50 days before the election.
According to Alaska Public Media, the Republican senator stated, "I would not vote to confirm a Supreme Court nominee. We are 50 some days away from an election,” with the report noting that "Murkowski said her reasoning is based on the same reasoning that held up the confirmation of former President Barack Obama’s final nominee to the Supreme Court."