Mitch McConnell vows to be ‘firewall’ against progress in Senate as Democrats mull eliminating filibuster
While lawmakers from both parties have used the tactic in the past, Democrats, hoping to flip the Senate, look to block GOP opposition in 2021.
Hoping to allow for the passage of progressive legislation, advocacy groups renewed calls to end the filibuster this week as Republican lawmakers joined Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in warning against the idea.
“This threat to permanently disfigure, to disfigure the Senate, has been the latest growing drumbeat in the modern Democratic Party’s war against our governing institutions,” McConnell (R-Ky.) said on the Senate floor Monday.
Democratic lawmakers and advocacy groups have ramped up calls to abolish the filibuster—a tactic used by both parties to thwart minority party opposition to legislation in the U.S. Senate—going so far as to set up a “war room” to, according to reporting by NBC News, “wage an all-out war on the Senate filibuster in bullish anticipation of sweeping the 2020 election and passing an ambitious progressive agenda.”
Following McConnell’s comments, Stand Up America, a grassroots advocacy group in favor of eliminating the filibuster, pointed to the urgent need for aggressive policies to combat the climate crisis as an argument for more Democrats to endorse getting rid of the process:
Mitch McConnell has shamelessly declared that GOP senators will use the filibuster as a “firewall” against any effort to pass a progressive agenda, including legislation to address the increasing frequency of man-made climate disasters like the fires raging across the country. That is disgraceful.
More areas than just the West will face wildfires, hurricanes, and other crises unless Congress is able to pass comprehensive legislation to address climate change. If Republicans are allowed to filibuster any meaningful progress, that won’t be possible.
The science is real, and the threat is increasingly deadly. When Democrats flip the Senate, they cannot waste time on meaningless negotiations. If there is any hope of ending Republicans’ senseless blockade on climate action legislation, it starts with abolishing the filibuster.
Both Democratic and Republican lawmakers have used the filibuster to counter majority-party legislative proposals, but in recent decades Democrats have moved toward supporting its elimination.
“There’s nothing in the Constitution about a filibuster,” former presidential candidate Andrew Yang told Ezra Klein in an interview published at Vox last week. “It is just some weird, arcane, esoteric Senate rule that took on a life of its own. And so if you’re willing to put that rule above getting stuff done, then what are you doing?”
Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), also former White House hopefuls, support eliminating the filibuster.
President Obama is absolutely right. It is an outrage that modern-day poll taxes, gerrymandering, I.D. requirements, and other forms of voter suppression still exist today. If expanding the Voting Rights Act requires us to eliminate the filibuster, then that is what we must do. https://t.co/4pLb1rZCSj
— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) July 30, 2020
We know what’s broken in this country and we know how to fix it. But widely popular policies are stuck—and Republican obstruction in the Senate is only getting worse.
We won’t make progress unless we face this head on: It’s past time to get rid of the filibuster.
— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) August 1, 2020
In August, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said he is open to the idea, but stopped short of fully supporting it. President Donald Trump has repeatedly called on Republicans to do away with the filibuster when Democrats have used it to block GOP-led legislation during his tenure, calling it “stupid” and “ridiculous.” But, like Democratic lawmakers who now wish to abolish the proceeding and had previously admired the use of the filibuster to block opposing party legislation, Trump has also flip-flopped on his position.
Still, progressive Democrats and advocates say the filibuster is outdated and needs to be retired.
“Rhetoric alone simply won’t get it all done,” Christina Harvey, managing director for Stand Up America, said in a statement earlier this month. “It’s time for action—and it’s time for Biden and Schumer to pledge their support for abolishing the filibuster.”
Republican acknowledges the Senate Foreign Relations Committee is scheming to help Trump win
In a moment of frankness, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) confessed that his efforts to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden in the next seven weeks are purely political.
Taking a page out of the GOP's Benghazi playbook, Johnson announced he his investigation "is meant to be a retrospective look into Biden's conduct as vice president," noted Atlantic reporter Edward-Isaac Dovere. "But Johnson is saying that it's about whether Biden would be a good president."
USDA and meatpacking industry collaborated to undermine COVID-19 response, documents show
Hundreds of emails obtained by Public Citizen and American Oversight offer a rare inside look at the meat industry's power and access to the highest levels of government.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the meatpacking industry worked together to downplay and disregard risks to worker health during the Covid-19 pandemic, as shown in documents published Monday by Public Citizen and American Oversight.
The documents (pdf), which the groups obtained through Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests, reveal that a week before President Donald Trump issued his controversial executive order in April to keep meatpacking plants open—overriding closure orders from local health officials—a leading meat industry lobby group drafted a proposed executive order that was strikingly similar to Trump's directive.
Democrat shocked by polling place plastered with Trump signs; demands Election Commission fix
On Tuesday, Tennessee congressional candidate Christopher Hale posted an image of what he said was a planned polling place in Bradley County. The site, in the photo, is decked out in huge flags that say "TRUMP SHOP 2020" and other pro-Trump images.
Most states ban electioneering within a certain distance of a polling site, which can include things as small as the shirts worn by voters.
I'm not bullshitting you. This is a voting location in my congressional district.