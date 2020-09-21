Mitch McConnell’s push for Trump to replace Ginsburg ‘reduces those who take him at his word to fools’: op-ed

Writing for Slate this Monday, Lili Loofbourow says that in the wake of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death, GOP Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has made his intentions clear — Trump’s nominee for her replacement would receive a vote in the Senate, “and though he left the timing slightly unclear, he has no intention of letting the will of the American people (who have already started voting) determine what should happen.

“He made quick work of the optimists on Twitter suggesting that he surely wouldn’t be so hellbent on total power that he’d risk destroying the country by breaking the precedent he himself had articulated,” Loofbourow writes. “Wrong. He would. And anyone who took him at his word when he rejected Merrick Garland’s nomination was made a fool when he reversed himself on the question of whether (to quote the man himself) ‘the American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice.'”

Loofbourow pauses in her piece to say that it’s “wounding” to watch a public servant like McConnell “reduce those who take him at his word to fools.”

“The chestnut that politicians always lie is overstated—a society depends on some degree of mutual trust,” she writes. “One party has embraced nihilism, pilloried trust, and turned good faith into a sucker’s failing in a sucker’s game.”

