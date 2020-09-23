Quantcast
Mitt Romney slammed for condemning Trump’s threats to democracy — while voting to enable him

Published

1 min ago

on

Mitt Romney speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill (screen grab)

On Wednesday, following President Donald Trump’s refusal to commit to upholding the peaceful transition of power in the November election, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) pushed back on the president’s remarks, calling them “unthinkable” and “unacceptable.”

But Romney’s criticism wasn’t seen as sincere by many commenters on social media — especially considering that Romney already enthusiastically supported moving forward with a Trump Supreme Court nomination, and the president explicitly said he wanted to fill the seat so the Court would let him contest the election.

Breaking Banner

2 officers shot in Louisville: report

Published

14 mins ago

on

September 23, 2020

By

Two police officers were shot during protests in Louisville, Kentucky on Wednesday night, MetroSafe confirmed to Fox8 News. The local FBI confirmed it.

https://twitter.com/FBILouisville/status/1308934715198648321

It's unclear who was responsible for the shootings or even if they were related to the protests. There were at least two different armed militia groups surrounding Black Lives Matter protesters in what protesters have renamed Breonna Taylor Park, so it's unclear if

Curfew was set for 9 p.m. and the area was largely cleared by the time of curfew.

Breaking Banner

A neuroscientist explains how religious fundamentalism hijacks the brain

Published

17 mins ago

on

September 23, 2020

By

In moderation, religious and spiritual practices can be great for a person’s life and mental well-being. But religious fundamentalism—which refers to the belief in the absolute authority of a religious text or leaders—is almost never good for an individual. This is primarily because fundamentalism discourages any logical reasoning or scientific evidence that challenges its scripture, making it inherently maladaptive.

It is not accurate to call religious fundamentalism a disease, because that term refers to a pathology that physically attacks the biology of a system. But fundamentalist ideologies can be thought of as mental parasites. A parasite does not usually kill the host it inhabits, as it is critically dependent on it for survival. Instead, it feeds off it and changes its behavior in ways that benefit its own existence. By understanding how fundamentalist ideologies function and are represented in the brain using this analogy, we can begin to understand how to inoculate against them, and potentially, how to rehabilitate someone who has undergone ideological brainwashing—in other words, a reduction in one’s ability to think critically or independently.

Breaking Banner

Trump keeps telling us how he and Republicans plan to steal this election — and we should believe them

Published

28 mins ago

on

September 23, 2020

By

Donald Trump became president by exploiting a loophole called the Electoral College. The majority of Americans did not want him or vote for him as president, but he’s there anyway.

Now he’s planning on using a different loophole, the 12th Amendment, to hang onto power.

Back in the election of 1876, the Democrat, Samuel Tilden, won both the Electoral College and the national popular vote. But four states claimed that occupying union troops were engaging in voter fraud, so they submitted electoral college slates for both candidates. With these competing Electoral College slates, neither candidate won the majority needed to take the Electoral College and become president.

