Mitt Romney slammed for condemning Trump’s threats to democracy — while voting to enable him

On Wednesday, following President Donald Trump’s refusal to commit to upholding the peaceful transition of power in the November election, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) pushed back on the president’s remarks, calling them “unthinkable” and “unacceptable.”

Fundamental to democracy is the peaceful transition of power; without that, there is Belarus. Any suggestion that a president might not respect this Constitutional guarantee is both unthinkable and unacceptable. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) September 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

But Romney’s criticism wasn’t seen as sincere by many commenters on social media — especially considering that Romney already enthusiastically supported moving forward with a Trump Supreme Court nomination, and the president explicitly said he wanted to fill the seat so the Court would let him contest the election.

“Any suggestion” is actually what the President himself said. On camera. To reporters. Your milquetoast tweets are going to be worth remembering when people judge you and your colleagues for your failure to call out the bigotry, the lies, and the despicable behavior of Trump. https://t.co/380agMKEt1 — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) September 24, 2020

Trump announced today he is installing a new Supreme Court Justice to help him stay in power regardless of the vote count. The same Supreme Court Justice you just announced you would support. Put the phone down. Stop tweeting and start acting.https://t.co/0rc1NKyrQZ — Arlen Parsa (@arlenparsa) September 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Then why are you voting for him? And allowing him to nominate someone for RBG’s seat before the election? Your words are empty, frivolous and meaningless. Shame on you. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) September 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Then don’t confirm a justice that will make stealing an election possible with a partisan decision. — Jeremy Littau (@JeremyLittau) September 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

but hey let's give our criminal president a Supreme Court pick, because reasons — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) September 24, 2020

Yes. Please help Trump pack a 6-3 SC, and we'll see how far that gets Democracy. Thanks for nothing. #WeathervaneMitt — Ken Meltzer (@ken_meltzer) September 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

So DO something! Stop worrying about rushing a justice when you literally have a president threatening democracy. Do none of you people care about *anything* but your own power — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) September 24, 2020

With all due respect, knowing how dangerous this is, how can you vote to confirm the judge he’s said he’s counting on to ratify his theft? — Michelle Goldberg (@michelleinbklyn) September 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Senator, with all due respect, cut the sh–. You know he said it. But what you are blind to is that he meant it. Your words mean nothing as you let him pull your strings to get the SCOTUS pick you want. You are the puppet of this monster who will destroy our democracy. Grow up. — Jennifer Taub (@jentaub) September 24, 2020

Coward. We see you. You send a watered down tweet and do nothing. — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) September 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Mitt… if only there were a group of people, let's say… the GOP Senators, who could put an end to this. Tell him no Supreme Court Justice until after the election. Tell him he gets NOTHING else until after the election. But the GOP Senate has abdicated it's power. — Bobby Parker (@LegionBobo) September 24, 2020

Bro, are you serious right now? Why don’t any of you use logic? It’s so weird how you pick and choose ethics. So freakin weird. The whole lot of you. You want him impeached and removed but deserves a judge? What the fuck Mitt. — YS (@NYinLA2121) September 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT