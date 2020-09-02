Mnuchin says Trump still wants COVID economic relief deal with Democrats
WASHINGTON — The economy is “very strong,” Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told Congress Tuesday, though he admitted his assessment was “relative,” and more economic relief is still needed.He also told the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis that the administration is rolling out an executive order to help 40 million renters facing dire circumstances. “The president and I want to move forward.Pressed on his contention that the economy is strong and administration statements that it is great, Mnuchin allowed there are problems.“Great is a relative term. Relative to shutting off…
Will Trump’s payroll tax deferral boost your paycheck? Maybe for a time, if your employer participates — but ‘it’s not free money.’
President Donald Trump’s payroll tax deferral took effect Tuesday, but some accountants are advising employers against implementing it.The deferral allows employees to delay until Dec. 31 paying the 6.2% tax that comes out of paychecks for Social Security.Here’s how it works for employees, and what employers might be considering.—Who is eligible?Employees can only participate in the deferral if their employers offer it.Workers who make less than $4,000 in a two-week period before taxes are deducted, or $104,000 annually will be eligible for the deferral. It will temporarily increase take-home ... (more…)
Beijing pillories Pentagon report on Chinese military ambitions
China on Wednesday condemned a Pentagon report for claiming Beijing wants to double its stockpile of nuclear warheads within a decade as it seeks to deter the United States from any intervention linked to Taiwan.
The Pentagon's annual study on China's military power issued Tuesday said it has already matched or outstripped the US military in several areas of defense.
It added that the People's Liberation Army aims to be ready to win any conflict with the US over self-ruled Taiwan, which Beijing considers part of its territory.
2020 Election
Former and current Trump supporters clash on CNN: ‘Voting for him helped kill over 100,000 Americans’
Former supporters of President Donald Trump faced off against the president's current fans on a CNN panel on Wednesday.
During a panel discussion, CNN's Alisyn Camerota spoke to six women who said that they voted for Trump in 2016 -- but three of them are switching their vote to Democratic nominee Joe Biden in 2020.
Ann Kupitz said that she is swinging to Biden after first voting for Trump because he was not a "normal politician."
"The pandemic is when my eyes began to open," Kupitz explained. "And June 1, when he sent U.S. troops on peaceful protesters in Lafayette Square, that was my cross the line moment."