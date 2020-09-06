Quantcast
More than 50 arrested at Portland demonstration as ‘fire bombs’ are thrown at officers, police say

Portland has seen more than three months of sometimes violent protests against police brutality and racism

More than 50 people were arrested Saturday in Portland on a night in which “multiple fire bombs” were thrown at officers as demonstrations against racial injustice continued, police said.Officials said a community member was hospitalized after being set ablaze by one of the fire bombs during the demonstration in the Oregon city.Police declared a riot at the scene and said it was clear the intent of the demonstration, which began at around 9 p.m. at Ventura Park, “was not peaceful protest.”“Many in the crowd were carrying large shields and dressed in protective gear including helmets, gas masks…

Trump’s foreign policy is still ‘America First’ — but what does that mean, exactly?

September 6, 2020

At the Republican National Convention, supporters of President Trump's reelection bid have celebrated his attempts to build a Mexico border wall, his promise to "bring our troops home" and his pledge to end U.S. "reliance on China."

All are components of the "America First" agenda Trump ran on in 2016. Back then, he promised to "shake the rust off America's foreign policy."

How Trump is destroying the GOP’s efforts to recruit Republican women and people of color to run for office

September 6, 2020

Republicans realize that if they expect to have a shot at winning elections in the future, they must tone down the racism and recruit more women and people of color to run on the GOP ticket.

That's not an easy task, while President Donald Trump is attacking the victims of police brutality under the guise of a "law and order" campaign. Axios reported Sunday that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and other Republicans are seeing their ranks shrink to a cadre of angry white men.

Top Republican warns Trump that his war against the USPS could kill the GOP in November: ‘We’re screwed’

September 6, 2020

Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) told President Donald Trump in a "private meeting" that the Republican Party could be "screwed" if he continues to fight a war with the U.S. Postal Service.

According to Axios reporter Alayna Treene, McCarthy told the site, "We could lose based on that."

He reportedly spent "hours" with Trump trying to walk through the facts and figures and why it was so crucial for the president to tone down the conspiracy theories, but it was clear the president either didn't get it or didn't care.

