Quantcast
Connect with us

Moscow slams ‘illegitimate’ US claims on Iran sanctions

Published

1 min ago

on

Vladimir Putin AFP

The Russian foreign ministry on Sunday condemned the unilateral declaration by the United States that UN sanctions on Iran are back in force as “illegitimate” and “unacceptable”.

“The illegitimate initiatives and actions of the United States by definition cannot have international legal consequences for other countries,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Russia, a key ally of Iran, accused Washington of putting on a “theatrical performance” and insisted that the US statements “do not correspond to reality.”

It accused the US of “trying to force everyone to wear virtual reality goggles” and accept its version of events, adding: “The world is not an American computer game.”

Washington’s defiance has dealt a “serious blow to the authority of the UN Security Council” and showed “open contempt for its decisions and for international law as a whole,” the ministry said.

“This is unacceptable, and not only for us, but for other members of the Security Council too.”

Russia said it “fully supports” the position of the majority of Security Council members that the US moves are “legally and procedurally null and void.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Russia said that efforts to ensure the fulfilment of the 2015 nuclear accord would be continued.

“The US should not exacerbate the situation but immediately renounce its course to destroy the JCPOA (2015 nuclear deal),” Moscow said.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Democrat Teresa Greenfield leads GOP Sen. Joni Ernst in ‘Gold Standard’ poll of Iowa

Published

8 hours ago

on

September 19, 2020

By

The Des Moines Register released their latest polling of Iowa on Saturday.

"Democrat Theresa Greenfield leads Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst by 3 percentage points in a Senate race that appears to be among the most competitive in the country," the newspaper reported. "With just over six weeks to Election Day, the new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll shows Greenfield leading 45% to 42% among likely voters. Another 3% say they would vote for someone else, 2% say they would not vote in the race and 7% are unsure."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump promises America we will never see him again if Biden wins

Published

8 hours ago

on

September 19, 2020

By

President Donald Trump insisted he would withdraw from public life should he lose the 2020 presidential election.

Trump, who has been a public figure since he started appearing in tabloid stories in the 1980s, made the promise during a campaign rally North Carolina on Saturday.

"If I lose to him, I don't know what I'm going to do," Trump said, in comments that will stoke fears he may try to hold onto power regardless of the will of the voters.

"I will never speak to you again, you'll never see me," he vowed.

Trump was quickly ridiculed for his remarks. Here's some of what people were saying:

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Lincoln Project releases devastating new ad against Republican Lindsey Graham

Published

9 hours ago

on

September 19, 2020

By

The chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee had his own words used against him in a hard-hitting new ad from the Lincoln Project.

"If an opening comes in the last year of President Trump's term, and the primary process has started, we'll wait till the next election," Graham promised The Atlantic's Jeffrey Goldberg in October of 2018.

It wasn't the only time Graham had made such a claim, as was pointed out by Vanita Gupta, the president and CEO of The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage.  Help us deliver it.  Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE