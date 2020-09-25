Quantcast
Connect with us

Mother of Kenosha gunman Kyle Rittenhouse receives standing ovation at GOP event in Wisconsin

Published

1 min ago

on

Kyle Rittenhouse talking to a Daily Caller reporter. (Screenshot/Twitter)

Highlights from a Republican women’s event in Waukesha, WI., have left many Twitter users appalled by the series of events that unfolded.

Bulwark host Charlie Sykes took to Twitter with a screenshot of a tweet from popular Conservative Michelle Malkin’s page. She shared a photo from the event where she was photographed with Kenosha, WI. shooter Kyle Rittenhouse’s mother, Wendy Rittenhouse. The shooter’s mother reportedly delivered a speech that garnered a standing ovation from the crowd.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Shot. Chaser,” Sykes tweeted. “1. Featured speaker at Waukesha GOP women’s event: Alt-right icon Michelle Malkin. 2. Standing ovation for mother of Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old who shot and killed two people in Kenosha.”

Sykes went on to highlight the disturbing aspects of the event as he noted the audience’s support of Rittenhouse despite him shooting three people, killing two of those people. It’s also important to note that Wendy Rittenhouse, is reportedly responsible for driving her son from Antioch, IL to Wisconsin.

He added, “To be clear about this. An event sponsored by the Waukesha GOP in Wisconsin, the mother of the 17-year-old boy who took a rifle across state lines to Kenosha, and shot three people, killing two… Received a standing ovation. Led by one of the right’s most notorious racists.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Republican-led event comes weeks after a Christian-based website made headlines for its efforts to raise funds in support of Rittenhouse. According to the crowdfunding site, more than 12,000 donors have raised over $518,000 for the teenager’s legal defense.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite Rittenhouse crossing state lines to attend the protest, illegally carrying a firearm, and reportedly calling a friend and admitting he shot someone in Kenosha, the Christian crowdfunding site argues that Rittenhouse’s actions were justified.

“Kyle Rittenhouse just defended himself from a brutal attack by multiple members of the far-leftist group ANTIFA – the experience was undoubtedly a brutal one, as he was forced to take two lives to defend his own,” the crowdfunding site reads.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rittenhouse is facing charges of first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree reckless homicide in connection with the August 25 shootings of three protesters, including the deaths of two of them. He is currently being held at a juvenile correctional facility in Vernon Hills, Il.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Governors could be killing people just to help Trump’s campaign

Published

10 mins ago

on

September 25, 2020

By

Are red state governors getting their people killed to help Donald Trump’s re-election chances?

This is an incredibly ghoulish question that would be absurd to ask in normal times. But these are not normal times. We know Donald Trump has staffed the top levels of his administration with people who unhesitatingly put Donald Trump’s political prospects above the well-being of the people. It is certainly plausible that Republican governors have similar priorities.

A simple test for the governors is to look at their positive test rates for the coronavirus. Test rates are a good measure of how serious the governors are in trying to bring the pandemic under control. While they can take measures to limit the actual spread, such as longer and stronger lockdowns and mask requirements, many factors determining the spread are outside their control.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

In ‘unprecedented’ move, Bill Barr ‘personally briefed’ Trump about discarded Pennsylvania ballots

Published

28 mins ago

on

September 25, 2020

By

Speaking to ABC News this Friday, a Justice Department official said Attorney General William Barr "personally briefed" President Trump on the Department's investigation into a small number of ballots in Pennsylvania that were discarded. Trump then took to Fox News Radio to claim the discovery was confirmation of his unsubstantiated claims of fraud within the mail-in voting process.

"They were Trump ballots -- eight ballots in an office yesterday in -- but in a certain state and they were -- they had Trump written on it, and they were thrown in a garbage can. This is what’s going to happen," Trump said. "This is what’s going to happen, and we’re investigating that."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Appeals Court slaps aside Trump lawyer’s latest ‘highly contrived’ attempt to hide the president’s taxes

Published

35 mins ago

on

September 25, 2020

By

According to a report from the New York Daily News, the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals is quickly running out of patience with Donald Trump's lawyers who are attempting keep Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance from having access to the president's taxes.

Noting that "the three judges on the panel appeared deeply skeptical of arguments by Trump attorney William Consovoy," the Daily News reports that Judge Pierre Leval called Trump’s attacks against Vance “deeply contrived.”

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE