Mother suspected as five children found dead in German flat
A mother was suspected of killing her five children in Germany before attempting suicide by jumping in front of a train on Thursday, police said after the bodies were found in an apartment.
The children were found in a private apartment building in the city of Solingen in North Rhine-Westphalia state, police told AFP.
They were three girls aged one, two and three, and two boys aged six and eight.
“We were informed shortly before 2 pm that five children had died and this has unfortunately been confirmed,” police spokesman Stefan Weiand said.
“At the moment we believe that the 27-year-old mother appears to be responsible,” he added.
The mother later threw herself under a train in Duesseldorf, some 35 kilometers away, suffering serious injuries, Weiand said.
A sixth child, an 11-year-old boy, survived unharmed and is being looked after by family.
Asked about reports that medication was involved in the children’s deaths, Weiand said: “We are investigating in that direction.”
The mother is thought to have travelled to Duesseldorf on public transport with her 11-year-old son, though it is unclear whether he witnessed her suicide attempt.
“At the moment we can only assume that, we do not know for sure,” Weiand said, adding that police were still trying to clarify details.
The woman was rescued from between two track beds and taken to a local hospital for treatment, Duesseldorf emergency services said on Twitter.
According to the Bild daily, the children’s grandmother called the police and reported that her daughter had killed five of her children and was possibly on the run with another child with the intention of killing herself.
Several police officers could be seen around the apartment building in the early evening, along with ambulances and police vehicles in a cordoned-off area.
“The family tragedy in Solingen fills me with great sadness and at the moment my thoughts and prayers are with the five small children who lives were snatched from them so terribly early,” Herbert Reul, interior minister for the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, told news agency DPA.
Solingen is a city of some 160,000 inhabitants located an equal distance from Duesseldorf and Cologne.
Tim Kurzbach, the mayor of Solingen, wrote in a post on Facebook: “I am shocked and deeply saddened by the news that five dead children have been found in our city.”
Investigations are ongoing, police said.
© 2020 AFP
2020 Election
Trump’s ‘very poor advice’ to his voters methodically debunked by North Carolina AG on CNN
President Donald Trump on Thursday told his supporters to first mail in their ballots for him and then show up to the polls in person on election day to ensure that their mail-in ballot had been properly counted.
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein went on CNN after this and methodically debunked the president's claims about his state's mail-in voting system.
"It's very poor advice," Stein said when asked by host John King what he made of the president's recommendations. "We have a really strong election administration system here in North Carolina that ensures every eligible voter can vote easily, safely, and securely. When you mail in your absentee ballot, you can track it online, and it will show on the website that your ballot has been received."
Breaking Banner
GOP candidate calls for more people like Kyle Rittenhouse as the teen faces first-degree murder charges
California Republican candidate DeAnna Lorraine took to Twitter to celebrate charged murderer Kyle Rittenhouse after he allegedly shot and killed two protesters in Wisconsin last week.
According to Lorraine, "We need more young people like Kyle Rittenhouse and less like Greta Thunberg," comparing the shooter to a climate change activist urging the world to save the Earth.
https://twitter.com/MollyJongFast/status/1301553039657111557
It isn't the first time Lorraine has spoken of the assassinations. In a tweet about one of the victims, 26-year-old professional skateboarder Anthony Huber, Lorraine accused the young man of being an abuser of his girlfriend as justification for why Rittenhouse's murder should be encouraged.
Mother suspected as five children found dead in German flat
A mother was suspected of killing her five children in Germany before attempting suicide by jumping in front of a train on Thursday, police said after the bodies were found in an apartment.
The children were found in a private apartment building in the city of Solingen in North Rhine-Westphalia state, police told AFP.
They were three girls aged one, two and three, and two boys aged six and eight.
"We were informed shortly before 2 pm that five children had died and this has unfortunately been confirmed," police spokesman Stefan Weiand said.