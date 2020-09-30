MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace: Trump ‘is trying to put the toothpaste back in the tube’ on his white supremacist support

Once again, President Donald Trump refused to condemn white supremacists when he was asked to do so. Instead, he proclaimed, “stand back and stand by,” before saying, “this is not going to end well.”

The white supremacist militia group the Proud Boys took up the president’s quote and promote it along with their logo with t-shirts.

In a segment on MSNBC’s “Deadline White House,” host Nicolle Wallace explained that it is clear Trump is trying to “put the toothpaste back in the tube,” but it likely won’t help.

“Joe Biden had, not only, the moral high ground there, but the facts on his side,” said Wallace. “And just in the last hour, Donald Trump sought to put the toothpaste back in the tube by telling the Proud Boys to, ‘stand down and let law enforcement do its job.’ Now, think about that. He said that as though law enforcement’s job wouldn’t include policing white extremism. This comes after Donald Trump’s own FBI director, like Biden said there, testified that white supremacists represent the greatest domestic terror threat, not Antifa, which Donald Trump, of course, tried to conflate last night.”

Former FBI deputy Frank Figluizzi called Trump’s faux ignorance on who these militias are, since they are part of the domestic terrorism briefings. He went on to say that Trump can’t claim to be “the law and order president” when he refuses to stand up to domestic terrorists. Violence on the streets today is more dangerous, he explained, because law enforcement must face off against heavily armed militias like the Proud Boys.

John Heilemann predicted that Trump saying “this is not going to end well” was a warning that things are about to get far worse as Trump employees people like the Proud Boys to help him suppress the vote.

See the full discussion in the video below: