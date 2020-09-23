Muckraker’s fight to unseal FBI files on Jeffrey Epstein kept alive by judge
WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Tuesday kept alive a citizen muckraker’s quest to pry loose for the public’s benefit tens of thousands of FBI documents about disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, including his time as a government informant.Self-styled public information crusader Angela Clemente sued in May, seeking to force the FBI to release the documents on the grounds that Epstein is now dead, albeit under mysterious circumstances, and that there is an overarching public interest in releasing documents. The Justice Department, representing the FBI, is fighting the effort.In a status hearing…
Mark David Chapman says he was seeking ‘glory’ when he murdered John Lennon
ALBANY, N.Y. — John Lennon’s killer said he was seeking “glory” when he shot the Beatles star in cold blood 40 years ago but now thinks he deserved the death penalty for his “despicable act,” according to a transcript of his most recent parole hearing obtained by the Daily News.Mark David Chapman, who shot Lennon four times outside of his Upper West Side apartment building on Dec. 8, 1980, was denied parole for the 11th time last month.During his appearance before the State Parole Board, Chapman expressed remorse for his actions that night, saying he killed the famed songwriter because he was ... (more…)
In first post-Ginsburg test, GOP wants Supreme Court to review Pennsylvania mail-in voting
The GOP has asked the Supreme Court to review a Pennsylvania ruling that extends the mail-in voting deadline for the presidential election, a move that could lead to the court’s’ first test since the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, law experts say.Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court ruled last week that there will be a three-day extension for mail-in ballots as long as they’re postmarked by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3, Election Day. Previously, ballots were due when the polls close on Election Day, but the state’s Democratic Party filed a lawsuit to push back the deadline. Republicans have argued that exp... (more…)
FBI warns of disinformation on US election day
Washington (AFP) - The FBI and the main US cybersecurity agency warned Tuesday that provocateurs could take advantage of a slow vote count in the November 3 election to spread disinformation aimed at discrediting the results."Foreign actors and cybercriminals could create new websites, change existing websites, and create or share corresponding social media content to spread false information," around the election, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said in a joint statement. Such actions could be attempts to discredit the electoral process... (more…)