Mueller fires back at one of his former prosecutors in rare public statement

Firing back against a tell-all book written by one of his own prosecutors, former special counsel Robert Mueller says the book contains “incomplete information,” the Washington Post reports.

Andrew Weissmann claims in his book that Mueller could have done more to hold President Trump accountable over his financial ties and should have been more direct in stating that Trump obstructed justice.

Mueller did not mention Weissmann or his book “Where Law Ends” by name, but said it’s “not surprising that members of the Special Counsel’s Office did not always agree, but it is disappointing to hear criticism of our team based on incomplete information,” adding that the team operated “knowing that our work would be scrutinized from all sides.”

“When important decisions had to be made, I made them,” Mueller said. “I did so as I have always done, without any interest in currying favor or fear of the consequences. I stand by those decisions and by the conclusions of our investigation.”

Read the full report over The Washington Post.