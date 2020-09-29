Quantcast
Mueller fires back at one of his former prosecutors in rare public statement

Published

1 min ago

on

Special Counsel Robert Mueller speaks about his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. (AFP / MANDEL NGAN)

Firing back against a tell-all book written by one of his own prosecutors, former special counsel Robert Mueller says the book contains “incomplete information,” the Washington Post reports.

Andrew Weissmann claims in his book that Mueller could have done more to hold President Trump accountable over his financial ties and should have been more direct in stating that Trump obstructed justice.

Mueller did not mention Weissmann or his book “Where Law Ends” by name, but said it’s “not surprising that members of the Special Counsel’s Office did not always agree, but it is disappointing to hear criticism of our team based on incomplete information,” adding that the team operated “knowing that our work would be scrutinized from all sides.”

“When important decisions had to be made, I made them,” Mueller said. “I did so as I have always done, without any interest in currying favor or fear of the consequences. I stand by those decisions and by the conclusions of our investigation.”

Read the full report over The Washington Post.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Here’s why you shouldn’t underestimate the power of the putdown in a presidential debate

Published

1 min ago

on

September 29, 2020

By

Before the first presidential debate, President Donald Trump demanded that his Democratic challenger Joe Biden submit to a drug test.

Trump was again suggesting – without evidence – that his opponent takes performance-enhancing drugs.

If Trump brings this up during the debate, no one should be surprised if Biden has a comeback prepared. Biden’s campaign has already issued a statement on the president’s unusual challenge – “If the president thinks his best case is made in urine he can have at it,” said Biden’s deputy campaign manager – but the Democratic presidential nominee has yet to answer himself.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Mitch McConnell blasted for refusing to participate in debates that include women as moderators

Published

30 mins ago

on

September 29, 2020

By

The last time Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) participated in a debate with a female moderator was almost 25 years ago in 1996 and, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader, the trend isn't changing anytime soon.

“It’s no surprise that the same person who is blocking renewal of the Violence Against Women Act, equal pay for women in the workplace and so much other legislation that would help Kentucky women is refusing to appear in a debate moderated by a woman,” Kentucky Democratic Party spokesperson Marisa McNee said. “Mitch McConnell has been in the Senate for 35 years. It’s time for him to step into the modern world where women are equal, and, stop forcing last minute changes to avoid accountability.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Right wing host hilariously ridiculed after suggesting Fox News gave Biden the debate questions in advance

Published

41 mins ago

on

September 29, 2020

By

Conservative AM radio station KXEL1540 in Iowa is spreading a fake news report that former Vice President Joe Biden was given the debate questions ahead of Tuesday's face-off. It was a rumor that right-wing commentator Todd Starnes tweeted, but failed to recognize that if the story was true it would mean Fox News was responsible for doing it.

https://twitter.com/toddstarnes/status/1310964873271148546

Tuesday morning on Fox began with disgraced former Mayor Rudy Giuliani telling Fox News that Biden has dementia but will overcome it in the debates than Trump because he's taking the ADHD drug Adderall. As a fact-check, Biden's health records don't reflect that, nor does Adderall give the user the answers to debate questions, cure dementia or Alzheimer's, make them smarter, or enhance intelligence. There are no pills that make people smarter and no drug can cure dementia.

Continue Reading
 
 
