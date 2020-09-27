NAACP adviser: ‘Did you know Amy Coney Barrett is sitting in a stolen judicial seat right now?’

Civil rights attorney Leslie Proll — an adviser to the NAACP — revealed over the weekend that President Donald Trump’s latest Supreme Court pick, Amy Coney Barrett, is current occupying a “stolen” seat on the bench.

“Did you know Amy Coney Barrett is sitting in a stolen judicial seat right now?” Proll asked in a tweet on Saturday. “In May 2017, Trump nominated Barrett to IN seat on Seventh Circuit, which covers Indiana, Illinois & Wisconsin. This is same seat to which President Obama nominated Myra Selby, a Black woman, in 2016.”

“But Republican Senators blocked Selby’s confirmation and saved the seat for Donald Trump,” she continued. “After Trump was elected Seventh Circuit lost its only Black judge to retirement. The Shelby appointment would have retained diversity on this court.

Proll added: “Instead, Trump appointed four white individuals to Seventh Circuit, including Amy Barrett. The Seventh Circuit is now the only all-white federal appellate court in the country.”

Read the tweets below.

