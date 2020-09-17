NAACP chief suggests Congress may need to impeach AG Bill Barr

On CNN Thursday, NAACP president Derrick Johnson tore into Attorney General William Barr for urging sedition charges for Black Lives Matter protesters — and said Congress should look into impeaching him.

“As far as the Attorney General, I wonder if we should be looking at ways we could impeach him,” said Johnson. “We should not, in this moment, politicize the democratic principles of allowing people to exercise their First Amendment right to peacefully protest in the street. We should not politicize administration of elections to continue to represent the strongest democracy — emphasis democracy — in the world, we must open up access to voting, not politicize and try to sway the outcome of an election.”

