NAACP chief suggests Congress may need to impeach AG Bill Barr
On CNN Thursday, NAACP president Derrick Johnson tore into Attorney General William Barr for urging sedition charges for Black Lives Matter protesters — and said Congress should look into impeaching him.
“As far as the Attorney General, I wonder if we should be looking at ways we could impeach him,” said Johnson. “We should not, in this moment, politicize the democratic principles of allowing people to exercise their First Amendment right to peacefully protest in the street. We should not politicize administration of elections to continue to represent the strongest democracy — emphasis democracy — in the world, we must open up access to voting, not politicize and try to sway the outcome of an election.”
Ex-Trump staffer says it’s only just beginning — more aides to the president will defect to back Biden
On CNN Thursday, speaking to CNN's Wolf Blitzer, former Trump Homeland Security chief of staff Miles Taylor weighed in on the Biden endorsement from Vice President Mike Pence's national security aide Olivia Troye.
"I'll tell you this, this is an absolute bombshell," said Taylor, himself a supporter of Biden. "Olivia Troye was the lead staff member on the COVID-19 task force at the white house. Her testimonial is the clearest evidence yet that the president botched the response and cared more about his re-election effort than he did the lives of Americans ... no matter what the White House is saying, they always thought she was a top-tier staffer, that's why they kept her there for two years. This is truly damning for the White House."
CNN burns Trump with brutal graphic comparing his medical ‘qualifications’ to his CDC director
CNN on Thursday burned President Donald Trump for contradicting his own administration's medical experts by displaying a graphic that showed his stark lack of qualifications.
Specifically, the graphic listed all the medical qualifications for embattled Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield.
Among other things, the graphic noted that Redfield has a medical degree from Georgetown, a record of service in the Army Medical Corps for two decades, and a place on former President George W. Bush's advisory council for HIV/AIDS.
Trump, on the other hand, only had one medical "qualification," which is that he had an uncle who once taught at MIT.
‘Nothing short of horrific’: Ex-White House official is disgusted by what Bill Barr has become under Trump
On CNN Thursday, former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci ripped into President Donald Trump for creating an environment in which Attorney General William Barr can call for sedition charges against civil rights protesters — and advocated a constitutional amendment to strip away his control of the Justice Department.
CNN hosts asked Scaramucci about Barr's recent comments comparing measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 to slavery.