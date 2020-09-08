Nate Silver gives Trump a roughly 1-in-4 chance to win — and explains how he could still pull it off
On Tuesday, following Labor Day, election modeler Nate Silver took stock of the current state of the presidential race. In a Twitter thread, he noted that Joe Biden is still the favorite to win, but that his model gives President Donald Trump a 1-in-4 chance of an upset — roughly what his model also said in 2016 — and explained how the president could pull off another victory.
It's after Labor Day! It's no longer "too soon" to look at polls, even you're the type of person who's inclined to be conservative in when you start looking at polls. Joe Biden leads by 7.5 points in our national polling average:https://t.co/cy51vc5isJ pic.twitter.com/1LKeC3qqtW
— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) September 8, 2020
Meanwhile, our *forecast* gives Trump a 28% chance of winning, and Biden a 72% chance. So the outcome is a long way from certain, despite Biden's current polling lead. Where do Trump's chances come from?https://t.co/ajG88SznSA pic.twitter.com/o2t9OFGEza
— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) September 8, 2020
1. It's a closer race in the Electoral College, with Biden ahead by perhaps 4-5 points in the tipping-point states.
2. Our model expects the race to tighten by a point or so because of improvement in the economy.
(cont.)
— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) September 8, 2020
3. Labor Day is an inflection point where polls *begin* to get more reliable. But we're still at just the beginning of the end, if you will. There are still the debates and lots of campaigning and news left to go.
4. Polls are off by an average of ~3 points on Election Day.
— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) September 8, 2020
2020 Election
Trump ramps up his disinformation campaign as he struggles to catch up to Biden
Reporter Ashley Parker, in an article published in the Washington Post over Labor Day Weekend, discusses some of the ways in which President Donald Trump’s campaign and its allies have been aggressively promoting disinformation — from “doctored and misleading videos” to bogus conspiracy theories.
For example, Parker notes, Trump recently “retweeted footage of a black man violently pushing a white woman on a subway platform under the caption, ‘Black Lives Matter/Antifa’ — but the man was not affiliated with either group, and the video was shot in October (2019).” And according to Parker, “White House Social Media Director Dan Scavino shared a manipulated video that falsely showed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden seeming to fall asleep during a television interview, complete with a fake TV headline.”
2020 Election
Trump campaign so desperate for cash President considering tossing in $100 million of his own money: report
The signs have been there for months. The fireworks at Mount Rushmore. Using the White House to hold the RNC convention. All the Hatch Act violations. And now, not rushing to release August's fundraising numbers.
Please note: It looks increasingly like the Trump campaign has money problems & that they/the president are stealing public resources to make up for it (see: Hatch Act violations, use of WH/press conferences in lieu of rallies, departments doing Trump PR rather than comms, etc.)
— David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) September 8, 2020
2020 Election
Trump campaign blew most of its $1.1 billion war chest on trying to make the president happy: report
On Tuesday, Business Insider reported that President Donald Trump's re-election campaign has wasted most of its $1.1 billion cash on hand — and that most of the money didn't even go to meaningful efforts to get out the vote or persuade undecided voters, but to various stunts to make Trump himself feel good.
For example, according to the report, Trump's campaign spent "$11 million on ads during the February 7 Super Bowl to match spending by billionaire Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg." The campaign also spent "$1 million on TV ads in Washington, DC, which is solidly Democrat. But Trump is known to watch hours of TV a day in the White House, venting on Twitter about negative coverage on news networks, and adverts by political opponents attacking him." And the campaign also reportedly paid for an expensive and luxurious campaign headquarters in Virginia.