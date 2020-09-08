Nate Silver gives Trump a roughly 1-in-4 chance to win — and explains how he could still pull it off

On Tuesday, following Labor Day, election modeler Nate Silver took stock of the current state of the presidential race. In a Twitter thread, he noted that Joe Biden is still the favorite to win, but that his model gives President Donald Trump a 1-in-4 chance of an upset — roughly what his model also said in 2016 — and explained how the president could pull off another victory.

It's after Labor Day! It's no longer "too soon" to look at polls, even you're the type of person who's inclined to be conservative in when you start looking at polls. Joe Biden leads by 7.5 points in our national polling average:https://t.co/cy51vc5isJ pic.twitter.com/1LKeC3qqtW — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) September 8, 2020

Meanwhile, our *forecast* gives Trump a 28% chance of winning, and Biden a 72% chance. So the outcome is a long way from certain, despite Biden's current polling lead. Where do Trump's chances come from?https://t.co/ajG88SznSA pic.twitter.com/o2t9OFGEza — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) September 8, 2020

1. It's a closer race in the Electoral College, with Biden ahead by perhaps 4-5 points in the tipping-point states. 2. Our model expects the race to tighten by a point or so because of improvement in the economy. (cont.) — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) September 8, 2020

3. Labor Day is an inflection point where polls *begin* to get more reliable. But we're still at just the beginning of the end, if you will. There are still the debates and lots of campaigning and news left to go. 4. Polls are off by an average of ~3 points on Election Day. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) September 8, 2020